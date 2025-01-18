The Historic Vehicles Gala by Classic Drivers Club at The Saturday Club, turned hands of the clock back

The crisp and bright Sunday morning of January 5 saw The Saturday Club lawn fill up cheek by jowl with vintage and classic vehicles that turned up in their, well, Sunday best, for the show. On display were around 70 cars and two-wheelers, the oldest being the German made 1913 Stoewer that still runs like clockwork. At the other end of the spectrum was a 1992 Ferrari in what looked like its signature Rosso Corsa red.

As part of the car show were also a drawing event where participants took out their drawing books and pencils and sketched out the cars on display. This was the second time that Saturday Club was hosting this event and, this time, it was part of the club’s 150th year celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

A late 1930s Wolseley 12 (left) and Anirudha Ghose's 1961 Mercedes-Benz 190D, which has recently been brought to Calcutta

Sanish Magon, president, The Saturday Club, said: “The vintage car display this year was a special occasion as it was one of the first events to celebrate The Saturday Club’s 150 years. This year, we had close to 70 vintage cars on display with some cars being close to 100 to 150 years old makes. We had our transport secretary Dr Saumitra Mohan gracing the occasion.

Ritabrata Mukherjee of Classic Drivers Club added: “On a beautiful winter Sunday, the Classic Drivers Club brought together 70 historic vehicles and their proud owners for a day of fun, music, food, and an engaging art competition, celebrating passion and creativity.

Neeraj Kapoor, the convenor of the 150th year celebrations of The Saturday Club, said: “As part of our celebrations, we were delighted to partner with the Classic Drivers Club to host a vintage and classic vehicles extravaganza! This unique collaboration kicked off our sesquicentennial year in style, featuring live music by the military pipe band, and delicious food and drinks.