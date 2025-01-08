Samsung’s The Frame Pro television leans towards art and then comes technology

Samsung first turned TV into something akin to art when placed on the wall via its Frame line-up and now the company is thinking beyond the first step with The Frame Pro. The company’s CES 2025 announcements include an expansion of the Frame lineup with new sets, which now include the company’s top-of-the-line Neo QLED panels (previously relied on edge-lit QLED displays).

The Frame Pro still looks like a canvas on the wall but “pro” elements make the purchase worth every penny and it helps Samsung to fend off imitators.

Samsung has partnered with Art Basel, making The Frame the official art display of the globally celebrated event

So, what makes this a “pro”? Mini LED. The company says this will give The Frame Pro a massive uplift in contrast, brightness, and black levels. The regular Frame has not offered any local dimming.

Even while bringing in Mini LED, the implementation is unique. Samsung has kept Mini LEDs along the bottom of the screen while claiming that the method produces some level of local dimming.

The difference between The Frame model and the Pro is quite a bit. Local dimming when watching movies and TV produces something much closer to real black tones in dark areas, while the bright highlight areas are more vibrant. The extra brightness also gives way to richer and bolder colours. You will feel that the picture is a lot more solid; shadows will appear shadowy, and the light areas will dazzle.

The “pro” tag also comes with a boost to the TV’s maximum refresh rate from 120Hz to 144Hz, meaning PC gamers can get even smoother visuals than before.

The Frame Pro also adds a Wireless One Connect external connection box. This is important if you want to hang the TV on the wall. There will be one power cable going into the TV and that’s it. All your set-top boxes and other devices will connect to a wireless external streaming box, which you can place anywhere within 33 feet of the TV, even if it means keeping inside a cabinet.

Powered by the NQ4 Gen3 AI Processor, The Frame Pro offers top-of-the-line picture quality for artwork and video content. Further strengthening its connection to the art world, Samsung has partnered with Art Basel, making The Frame the official art display of the globally celebrated event.

“As our mission is to power the world of art, having Samsung as our official global display partner is helping us break down physical and digital barriers, allowing more people to experience art in innovative and meaningful ways,” said Hayley Romer, chief growth officer at Art Basel.

The Frame is a TV meant to be mounted on the wall, complete with a frame that looks like something you expect to see in an art gallery. When you turn the TV off, you can choose to have it display a fine art image from a collection Samsung has curated. Since the screen has a matte feel with anti-glare coating, the overall effect is of an artwork.