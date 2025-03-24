Right now in space

Mission: SOYUZ MS-26
n Launched on Sept. 11, 2024
n Headed for the ISS in low-Earth orbit
n Planned return date: end April 2025
n Months spent in space: 6.5
Donald Pettit from the US
Alexei Ovchinin from Russia
Ivan Vagner from Russia
Mission: SPACEX CREW-10
n Launched on March 12, 2025
n Headed for the ISS
n Planned return date: October 2025
n Months spent in space: Less than one
Anne McClain from the US
Nichole Ayers from the US
Kirill Peskov from Russia
Takuya Onishi from Japan
Mission: SHENZHOU-19
n Launched on Oct. 29, 2024
n Headed for the Chinese space station Tiangong
n Planned return date: late April or early May 2025
n Months spent in space: 5
Cai Xuzhe from China
Song Lingdong from China
Wang Haoze from China