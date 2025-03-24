Right now in space

Mission: SOYUZ MS-26

n Launched on Sept. 11, 2024

n Headed for the ISS in low-Earth orbit

n Planned return date: end April 2025

n Months spent in space: 6.5

Donald Pettit from the US

Alexei Ovchinin from Russia

Ivan Vagner from Russia

Mission: SPACEX CREW-10

n Launched on March 12, 2025

n Headed for the ISS

n Planned return date: October 2025

n Months spent in space: Less than one

Anne McClain from the US

Nichole Ayers from the US

Kirill Peskov from Russia

Takuya Onishi from Japan

Mission: SHENZHOU-19

n Launched on Oct. 29, 2024

n Headed for the Chinese space station Tiangong

n Planned return date: late April or early May 2025

n Months spent in space: 5

Cai Xuzhe from China

Song Lingdong from China

Wang Haoze from China