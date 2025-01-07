Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is a balanced phone with excellent battery life

Xiaomi has always followed a simple logic to success — offering premium features at reasonable prices. The company remains true to its philosophy with the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G.

Clean design

Let’s begin with build and design. Last year, it was kept simple but this time the company has thought through the design and has given a large camera island in the middle of the rear panel. There is good balance and you don’t feel the phone is top-heavy.

The main camera takes decent photos under all kinds of lighting

Weighing around 210g, the phone can be used for hours without the wrist feeling tired. It’s impressive when one considers the 6,200 mAH battery inside. Inside the box is a 90W PD charger, so it can also charge your laptop at a higher speed.

Since we are on the topic of battery, even after playing games, using GPS and loading all kinds of apps, it’s easy to get 1.5 days on a single charge.

The phone has IP68 rating, so if your phone falls into a puddle, there is nothing to worry about. Also present, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Bright display, punchy camera

Design alone cannot make you buy a smartphone. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz 3D curved AMOLED display. Watching 4K HDR videos on this phone will make the content look bright and amazing. Colours and sharpness are up to scratch on the device. There is also support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision. We used the phone outside for hours at a stretch — reading articles or scrolling through content has not been a problem because of the bright (3000 nits peak brightness) display.

What about the camera? There is a triple camera setup — 50MP main camera, 50MP 2.5x telephoto camera and 8MP ultra-wide. The colour output has been decent, and we didn’t miss a shot during our usage. Even videos come out well — you can shoot 4K@30fps. On the front, you get a 20MP camera, which manages to capture skin tones accurately during the daytime. At night, the performance is average. Sadly, the front camera can shoot maximum 1080p@30fps.

Excellent performance

The phone comes with either 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB/ 512GB UFS 2.2 storage (perhaps UFS 3.1 would have been better given the pricing). Powering the phone is the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. Forget benchmarks, which by the way is good. Real-world performance is equally good — playing Call of Duty: Warzone for 40-45 minutes with settings set to low will give 30-40fps. If it is BGMI, set graphics to low and FPS set to extreme, you can get 60fps with no frame drops. Having said that, this is not a phone for the gaming community; you need a more powerful device for that.

There is some amount of bloatware present but these can be deleted

Many users will not be interested in gaming. For them, apps will work smoothly, even if you use the split screen feature. The phone can handle day-to-day tasks easily. Call quality too is very impressive on the device.

Make the call

The phone runs Xiaomi HyperOS 1.0 which runs on Android 14. Agreed, it would have been better had the phone come with Android 15 out of the box (the phone comes with three years of Android updates, four years for security updates). But in general, none of the apps crashed and switching between apps happened smoothly. There are also some AI features, like summarising articles. The feature comes in handy if you have a long document but not enough time to go through it. Also there: Circle to Search and interpreter.

There are some preinstalled apps that can be deleted but like we always say, why have these in the first place? Given the pricing, I would have liked some more AI-powered features and Android 15 out of the box.

Who is this phone for? Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is a balanced phone with excellent battery life.

Even though the phone packs a 6,200 mAh battery, the weight of the phone has been kept in check

At a glance

Device: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

Price: Upwards of ₹30,999 (you can avail discounts)

High notes

Excellent battery performance

Good design and snappy overall performance

Clean camera output

Very good speaker and microphone quality

Muffled notes

Could have had Android 15 out of the box

Some bloatware is present