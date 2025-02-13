Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds bring heart-rate monitoring

Beats, which has been an Apple subsidiary since 2014, has launched the much-awaited Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds. It comes with Apple’s H2 chip, built-in heart rate sensor and, of course, active noise cancellation.

Anybody who feels comfortable with an ear-hook design will appreciate the new earbuds. There is an update in the overall ergonomic shape of the buds. Even if you wear glasses, the design is meant to blend in. The box even comes with an extra-large ear tip to ensure a good fit for all users.

There is a physical button to control playback. When you are running or biking, a physical button helps greatly. The buds are IPX4 splash-proof, so they should withstand light rain and sweat.

Beats has made the case smaller and added wireless charging. Battery life is rated up to eight hours with ANC turned on, otherwise it’s 10 hours. There is an additional 3.5 charges in the case.

Beats has managed to pack in a lot of hardware features because of Apple’s H2 chip, which is also found on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2. There is a tiny heart rate sensor in each bud. There are a few earbuds with heart rate sensors but these have a sensor only in one bud. At launch, the heart rate monitoring feature will be compatible with the following apps in India: Runna, Nike Run Club, Open, Ladder, Slopes and YaoYao.

Powerbeats Pro 2 is compatible with Apple devices for one-touch pairing, automatic switching, Audio Sharing, hands-free Siri and Find My. For Android users, the Beats App unlocks one-touch pairing, the ability to activate or disable heart rate monitoring, customisable controls, battery status widgets, Locate My Beats, and over-the-air updates.

Powerbeats Pro 2 packaging is made from 100 per cent plant-based material sourced from recycled fibre and sustainable forests. The earbuds are available to order in four colours — Jet Black, Quick Sand, Hyper Purple and Electric Orange for ₹29,900.