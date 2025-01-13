MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
The Telegraph Published 13.01.25, 10:22 AM

Nintendo Switch: The Switch is a much more playful, if you will, handheld. It cannot run nearly as many games as the Steam Deck, but it has more titles that are built exclusively for it, which take full advantage of its detachable controllers. The first party exclusives that Nintendo puts out are extremely fun to play as well. The detachable controllers can even function as two separate controllers, letting you play local multiplayer on a whim. While not nearly as powerful or versatile as the Steam Deck, the Switch has a certain joyful charm to it that is extremely enjoyable.

Price: 25,000 on Amazon

Games & Gadgets Video Games
