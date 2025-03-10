Dishonored: It is a stealth-assassination focused immersive-sim that drops you into densely packed and intricately designed levels with a central objective, letting you figure out your own approach. IJTGC often made me think of Dishonored (even though its tone is much darker), seeing as they both value player experimentation. Dishonored prides itself on almost never holding the player’s hands, such that your victories truly feel like your own. It values player experimentation and exploration like no other. The maps drip with environmental-storytelling, setting the stage for a game that has you spending dozens of hours on a single map.

Price: ₹670 on Steam. Also available on Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4, PS3