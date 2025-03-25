Pixel 9a wants to be the next king of the mid-range phone segment

Google has unveiled what looks like a classy mid-range phone — Pixel 9a. The A-series smartphone ditches the camera bar on the back, bungs in a chip upgrade and promises over 30 hours of battery life. All for ₹49,999.

There will be comparisons with the recently launched iPhone 16e, since the phones share some specs, like IP68 water resistance. But Google has thrown in a few highlight features that may turn heads, like a dual-camera setup on the rear and 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone has a nimble chip — Google’s Tensor G4 processor to tackle Gemini integration, offering a personal AI assistant for various tasks across Google apps like Maps, Calendar and YouTube. Gemini Live allows conversational interactions and upcoming features include video and screen-sharing capabilities with Gemini Advanced.

Among advanced AI features are Circle to Search and Pixel Studio while security features are the same as in the Pixel 9 series, including Car Crash Detection, Theft Detection and live location sharing via Find My Device.

On the camera front, there is a 48MP main camera with a 1/2-inch-type sensor. The 9a gains a macro mode that uses the main camera sensor. The 13MP ultra-wide is back.

The battery is substantially bigger — up to 5,100mAh versus 4,492mAh, with Qi wireless charging and up to 23W wired charging.

And there are enough updates to keep users happy — seven years of OS upgrades and security support. Storage and RAM? 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage in India. The colour options are Iris, Obsidian and Porcelain.

Starting April, the phone will be available through retail partners. Customers can avail limited-period cashback offer of Rs 3,000 and 24 months no-cost EMI.

