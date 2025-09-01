Parent. Don’t Sharent

Last summer, my wife and I beat the odds of middle age and gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. Thousands of people who follow me on Instagram and other apps have yet to notice.

That’s not because I’ve ghosted everyone. I have just opted against posting photos of my child on social media, a parenting move that is becoming increasingly popular because of artificial intelligence.

Parents have debated the risks and benefits of publishing pictures of their children online for decades — about as long as photo-sharing sites have been around. But when social networks were woven into the fabric of society, “sharenting” became the norm. Only a quarter of parents do not share photos of their children online because of concerns that online predators and companies may harvest their personal data, according to studies.

But parents like me have joined the “never-post” camp because of a more recent threat: apps that can automatically generate deepfake nudes with anyone’s face using generative artificial intelligence, the technology powering popular chatbots.

Here’s what to know.

Fake nudes of real people are nothing new. For many years, photo-editing apps like Adobe Photoshop could doctor photos into realistic-looking images. Yet because of the amount of time and skill required to create convincing spoofs, the victims tended to be celebrities.

The AI nudifier apps have changed the game. Abusers need to visit only one of the websites and upload an image of their victim. The nudifiers often accept credit card payments or cryptocurrency in exchange for virtual tokens for producing fake nudes.

Though new laws could make it harder for abusers to share deepfakes with others, for many victims, the damage has already been done.

In the spring, students at a high school in northeast Iowa in the US reported to school officials that other students had used nudifiers to digitally fabricate nude images of them. Around the same time, lawmakers in Minnesota, US, amid similar incidents there, introduced legislation targeting companies that offer nudifier apps or websites.

What this all means for parents is: abusers could copy a photo of a child posted on your social media account and upload it into a nudifier app. Or, if they are physically nearby, they could use a camera to snap a photo of the child and then upload it into the tool.

There’s no way to stop someone from doing the latter, but the former situation can be avoided by opting not to publish photos of your children online.

Parents who do want to share pictures of their children on social networks can significantly reduce risk by posting the photos only on an account that close friends and family members are allowed to see. But that still has limitations. Perpetrators of child sexual abuse usually know the victim, so an Instagram follower with access to your profile could be a culprit, said Sarah Gardner, founder of the Heat Initiative, a child safety advocacy group.

“Just because you have a private account doesn’t mean someone you know isn’t going to take your photos and do something malicious with them,” she said.

Other than AI deepfakes, there are still old-school threats to consider, like identity theft.

A child’s birthday party may feel like a milestone worth broadcasting on social media, but even that type of seemingly innocuous sharing could expose children to future harm.

Pictures of the birthday party can reveal the exact day and year the child was born, which is information that can be stitched together with other data that hackers have collected through cybersecurity breaches to commit identity theft, said Leah Plunkett, author of Sharenthood, a book about sharing information about children online.

As unlikely as that may sound, identity theft involving minors surged 40 per cent from 2021 to 2024, with roughly 1.1 million children having their identities stolen each year, according to the US Federal Trade Commission. (This is a good reminder for all parents to freeze their children’s credit.)

Sharing some data is part of the social contract of the digital era. We share our location, for instance, to get helpful directions from maps apps. For any parents contemplating whether to post photos of their children, it’s a useful exercise to ask: what are the benefits?

Social media apps like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok are convenient tools to efficiently share nice photos and videos with a broad swath of people we care about. But the real benefactors are the social media companies themselves, which collect data to improve their products so they can get people, including our children, to keep using their products.

There are lower-risk ways to share photos of our children. My preferred method is sending photos of my daughter to a few friends and relatives through text messages, which are encrypted. Some parents share photo albums of family pictures with a small group of people using online services like Apple’s iCloud and Google Photos.

In the end, I’m aware that this may all be a losing battle. Many schools post children on social media to show that their students are having a good time. (I’ll probably be the unpleasant parent demanding that photos of my daughter be taken down.) And eventually, when my daughter grows up, she will have her own phone and decide whether to post her photos.

But until that day comes, I’ll do what I can by keeping her photos off the web.

