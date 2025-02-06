OpenAI undergoes its first ever rebrand

OpenAI is evolving and this can be seen through the rebranding exercise it has undergone this week, complete with a new typeface, logo and colour palette. To someone new to the world of OpenAI, close attention needs to be paid to the redrawn logo. A side-by-side comparison shows the updated “blossom” with a slightly larger space and cleaner lines.

“We collaborate with leading experts in photography, typography, motion, and spatial design while integrating AI tools like DALL-E, ChatGPT, and Sora as thought partners,” OpenAI’s designers told Wallpaper. “This dual approach — where human intuition meets AI’s generative potential— allows us to craft a brand that is not just innovative, but profoundly human.”

The original logo was designed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and co-founder Ilya Sutskever. This time, an in-house design team led by Veit Moeller and Shannon Jager, took over, trying to create a “more organic and more human” identity.

The new typeface is called OpenAI sans, which “blends geometric precision and functionality with a rounded, approachable character”. It now uses this typeface in the OpenAI wordmark, which features an “O” with a round exterior and an imperfect interior “to counter any robotic precision and make things feel more human”.

OpenAI’s valuation has exploded from around $29 billion in 2023 to $157 billion in late 2024 to around $340 billion in early 2025. So, a rebranding exercise must have met the approval of accountants.