MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 06 February 2025

OpenAI undergoes its first ever rebrand

To someone new to the world of OpenAI, close attention needs to be paid to the redrawn logo. A side-by-side comparison shows the updated “blossom” with a slightly larger space and cleaner lines

Mathures Paul Published 06.02.25, 11:32 AM
OpenAI rebrands with a new bespoke typeface and visual approach.

OpenAI rebrands with a new bespoke typeface and visual approach. Picture: OpenAI

OpenAI is evolving and this can be seen through the rebranding exercise it has undergone this week, complete with a new typeface, logo and colour palette. To someone new to the world of OpenAI, close attention needs to be paid to the redrawn logo. A side-by-side comparison shows the updated “blossom” with a slightly larger space and cleaner lines.

“We collaborate with leading experts in photography, typography, motion, and spatial design while integrating AI tools like DALL-E, ChatGPT, and Sora as thought partners,” OpenAI’s designers told Wallpaper. “This dual approach — where human intuition meets AI’s generative potential— allows us to craft a brand that is not just innovative, but profoundly human.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The original logo was designed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and co-founder Ilya Sutskever. This time, an in-house design team led by Veit Moeller and Shannon Jager, took over, trying to create a “more organic and more human” identity.

The new typeface is called OpenAI sans, which “blends geometric precision and functionality with a rounded, approachable character”. It now uses this typeface in the OpenAI wordmark, which features an “O” with a round exterior and an imperfect interior “to counter any robotic precision and make things feel more human”.

OpenAI’s valuation has exploded from around $29 billion in 2023 to $157 billion in late 2024 to around $340 billion in early 2025. So, a rebranding exercise must have met the approval of accountants.

RELATED TOPICS

OpenAI
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Won't leave, put that in your brain': Palestinians reject Trump's Gaza expulsion demand

Trump's call for depopulating Gaza has stunned Palestinians. Hundreds of thousands in the territory rushed to return to their homes – even if destroyed – as soon as they could following the ceasefire reached last month between Israel and Hamas
Reuters
Quote left Quote right

We were handcuffed and legs were chained. These were opened at the Amritsar airport

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT