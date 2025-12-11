OnePlus Pad Go 2 offers sharper display bigger battery and smarter tools in first look

The year is coming to an end with the promise of an Android tablet designed to be a long-term companion. OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Pad Go 2 on December 17, but we have the device in-house for first impressions ahead of the big reveal.

The Lavender Drift variant features a matte finish that keeps fingerprints at bay. OnePlus has also shifted the camera placement to the top-left corner. There is a Shadow Black variant as well, which includes 5G support.

Weighing under 600g, the tablet features enlarged speaker grilles that aim to deliver room-filling sound. It comes with four high-quality speakers powered by OnePlus’s Omnibearing Sound Field technology, which can automatically detect screen orientation to adjust stereo channels. Whether you are streaming films or music, or simply attending an online class, the quad-speaker system holds its own.

The audio experience is meant to complement the 12.1-inch 2.8K display, framed by slim bezels with the only interruption being the centrally placed front camera on the top bezel.

The display supports Dolby Vision, including Dolby Vision playback on Netflix. With a sharp 284ppi, 98 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage and a peak brightness of 900 nits in high-brightness mode, visuals appear vibrant. The 7:5 ReadFit aspect ratio enhances usability, offering 14 per cent more active area than a traditional 16:10 display and presenting a more natural layout for reading.

Measuring 6.83mm thick, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor built on a 4nm process. More on the performance will follow in the full review in a few days.

Four high-quality speakers work in harmony with OnePlus Omnibearing Sound Field technology

For multitasking, the Open Canvas software supports two apps in split-screen mode along with one floating window.

It’s also good to see OnePlus adding support for the Stylo stylus. Whenever creativity strikes, you can swipe from the upper corner to open a new note or annotate documents and screenshots... ideal for jotting down ideas without breaking your workflow.

Keeping everything running is a 10,050mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. OnePlus claims up to 60 days of standby, 53 hours of music playback or 15 hours of video playback. The tablet also supports 6.5W reverse charging, and the battery can reportedly be charged from zero to full in around 129 minutes.

As far as first impressions go, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 appears to bring several thoughtful upgrades in design, display and productivity features. There’s still plenty left to explore, and we’ll dive deeper into performance, software experience and real-world use in the full review soon.