Alogic Fusion Pro Nexus dock boosts laptops with dual displays power delivery and more

The modern computer grows slimmer with every generation. At the same time, the choice of ports continues to diminish. That is where the Alogic Fusion Pro Nexus USB-C Universal Video Dock comes into play. It is one of the most versatile docking options you will come across, and it remains highly portable.

You may wonder how it is going to help you. For office-goers, it can transform even the slimmest laptop by connecting multiple peripherals and displays. For game streamers, it enables a dual-monitor setup. For those who prefer to work from anywhere in the world, the dock offers the portability they need.

It is designed to connect your computer easily to almost any display or audio system you are likely to encounter. Featuring HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA and USB-C video outputs, the Nexus dock will not let you down. The port selection includes: USB-C for data, video and power delivery input; an additional USB-C port; and a 3.5mm audio jack. On the other side, you get DisplayPort, HDMI, VGA and Ethernet.

Take the case of an iPad user: The dock lifts you beyond the limitations of a single port. One moment you are streaming a film, and the next you are delivering a presentation on a larger screen.

It is possible to connect two external monitors, a wired network, and multiple USB peripherals simultaneously, turning a slim laptop into something far more capable. The inclusion of VGA also accommodates older projectors or monitors.

At home, you can easily run a dual-monitor setup (HDMI + DisplayPort) on a Windows laptop. When it comes to gaming, there are no noticeable lags, even when playing on one screen while monitoring a chat window on another. There is more to this little magic device: Power delivery capability. It supports up to 100W PD input; up to 15W is reserved for the hub and connected devices, with the remaining power used to charge the computer (up to 85W, depending on the power supply).

The plug-and-play device requires nothing more than connecting your displays and peripherals. Apple Macs support a single display with this dock, while Windows machines can connect multiple displays.

Reliability and consistency are at the heart of the device. Connections remain stable and data transfer speeds are commendably fast. The only quibble: The integrated cable is on the shorter side and cannot be replaced if damaged. Its ability to support high-resolution displays, including 4K output, makes it well worth having. It is also robust, thanks to a mix of aluminium and impact-resistant ABS, and the folding cable neatly stows within the housing. Among the most travel-friendly hubs available, Fusion Pro Nexus (₹9,990) is ideal for those constantly on the move.

Mathures Paul