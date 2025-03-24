On the wings of technology

The journey of Williams, Wilmore and their rescuers involved at different stages the Starliner, the Falcon 9 and the Dragon. A thumbnail sketch of each

Starliner

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifts off on June 5, 2024, from Florida on its debut crewed mission atop an Atlas V rocket from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida

It is a reusable capsule that can carry up to seven astronauts or a mix of crew and cargo to the ISS in low Earth orbit

Thrusters malfunction while docking at the ISS

Height: 5 metres

Diameter: 4.5 metres

Completed missions: 3

Landings: 3

Falcon 9

On September 28, 2024, it launches the Dragon spacecraft and two crew members into orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida

It is a reusable, two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX

Used to transport people and payloads into Earth orbit and beyond

Height: 70 metres

Diameter: 3.6 metres

Mass: 5,49,054 kilogram

Completed missions: 448

Landings: 403

Dragon

On March 18, 2025, Dragon spacecraft completes the mission to the ISS and lands off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida

It is capable of carrying up to seven passengers to and from low-Earth orbit, and beyond

Capable of returning significant amounts of cargo to Earth

Height: 8 metres

Diameter: 4 metres

Spacecraft volume: 9.3 cubic metres

Completed missions: 49

Visits to the ISS: 45