On the wings of technology

The journey of Williams, Wilmore and their rescuers involved at different stages the Starliner, the Falcon 9 and the Dragon. A thumbnail sketch of each
Starliner
Lifts off on June 5, 2024, from Florida on its debut crewed mission atop an Atlas V rocket from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida
It is a reusable capsule that can carry up to seven astronauts or a mix of crew and cargo to the ISS in low Earth orbit
Thrusters malfunction while docking at the ISS
Height: 5 metres
Diameter: 4.5 metres
Completed missions: 3
Landings: 3
Falcon 9
On September 28, 2024, it launches the Dragon spacecraft and two crew members into orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida
It is a reusable, two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX
Used to transport people and payloads into Earth orbit and beyond
Height: 70 metres
Diameter: 3.6 metres
Mass: 5,49,054 kilogram
Completed missions: 448
Landings: 403
Dragon
On March 18, 2025, Dragon spacecraft completes the mission to the ISS and lands off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida
It is capable of carrying up to seven passengers to and from low-Earth orbit, and beyond
Capable of returning significant amounts of cargo to Earth
Height: 8 metres
Diameter: 4 metres
Spacecraft volume: 9.3 cubic metres
Completed missions: 49
Visits to the ISS: 45