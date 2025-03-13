MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
More power, better battery life with Samsung Galaxy Book5 series

The new series features a neural processing unit (NPU) for AI computing along with Galaxy AI features such as AI Select and Photo Remaster

Mathures Paul Published 13.03.25, 07:56 AM
Samsung Galaxy Book5 series is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors

Samsung Galaxy Book5 series is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors

After Apple introduced its MacBook Air (M4), it’s time for launches from Samsung. The company has unveiled its latest AI-powered PC lineup — Galaxy Book5 Pro, Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book5 360. All of the laptops take into account the power needed to drive artificial intelligence features and put Galaxy AI with Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC experience left, right and centre.

Power of AI and performance

Galaxy Book5 series comes with AI for the first time. The new series features a neural processing unit (NPU) for AI computing along with Galaxy AI features such as AI Select and Photo Remaster. AI Select, a feature similar to Circle to Search with Google on Galaxy smartphones, enables instant search and extraction of information with a single click. Photo Remaster enhances images with AI-powered clarity and sharpness.

Galaxy Book5 series is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2), featuring powerful NPUs up to 47 TOPS, a 17 per cent increase in GPU for improved graphics performance and a 16 per cent increase in CPU single-core performance. Lunar Lake’s redesigned CPU-GPU setup, upgraded NPU and next-gen Battlemage GPU deliver a 3x boost in AI compute power and result in 40 per cent lower SoC power consumption compared to previous generations, enabling smarter workflows, seamless multitasking, and extended battery life.

Combine with this abundant battery life — up to 25 hours with super-fast charging. Galaxy Book5 Pro is capable of reaching 41 per cent charge in 30 minutes.

Pricing and availability

Display is one of the highlights of the machines. Galaxy Book5 series features Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays on Pro models, offering 3K resolution, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and Vision Booster technology. For an immersive experience, Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver rich sound.

Further, multi-device connectivity integrates features like Phone Link, Quick Share, Multi-Control, and Second Screen, allowing users to work across their Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

Galaxy Book5 Pro with Intel Core Ultra starts at 114,900, which is 15,000 less as compared to the previous generation.

