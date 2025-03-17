Message to Google Assistant: Gemini is the new kid on the block

The writing has been on the wall for months: Google will replace Google Assistant with Gemini later this year, across mobile phones, tablets, cars and devices that connect to your phone, like headphones and watches.

The company said in a blog post that it’ll upgrade users from Google Assistant to Gemini “over the coming months”. Later this year, Assistant will no longer be accessible on most mobile devices or available from app stores.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Additionally, we’ll be upgrading tablets, cars and devices that connect to your phone, such as headphones and watches, to Gemini,” the company said. “We’re also bringing a new experience, powered by Gemini, to home devices like speakers, displays and TVs.”

Google Assistant launched in 2016 but its use remained limited. On the other hand, Gemini, the generative AI Google has been integrating into every product in the company’s portfolio.

Gemini is hardly a year old but it is powerful and aggressive enough to send Google Assistant into retirement home. When it released the Gemini app on Android, Google forced anyone who installed it to disable Assistant and switch to Gemini. Then came Gemini’s aggressive expansion.

When Gemini first appeared on the scene, users had the option to stick with the old assistant. It created a fair deal of confusion among users — which is a better option? Now, there will be no room for Google Assistant. Most new phones are already shipping with Gemini as the default, and Google will prompt any remaining Assistant users to get the Gemini app. Once Assistant checks out of the Google hotel later in 2025, it will be removed from app stores and users will be directed to Gemini.

Google has said it has worked to shape up user experience on Gemini ahead of Assistant’s wind-down, especially for users relying on various Assistant functions. For example, Google has added several in-demand features to Gemini on Android devices, such as the ability to play music, support for timers and an option to take actions directly from a user’s lock screen.

The decision to drop Assistant is not surprising, especially when you consider the fact that Google launched its Pixel 9 smartphone line with Gemini as the default virtual assistant. Gemini has more advanced capabilities and offers new ways of getting help and info on topics via tools like Gemini Live and Deep Research.

Since Assistant has been around for a long time, it’s unclear whether all Assistant-powered gadgets will be part of the migration. Since many of these devices connect to your phone, the update should be simple, even for accessories that launched early in the Assistant era.

While bringing a new Gemini-powered “experience” to home devices, Google posted that the update will exclude phones with Android 9 or earlier and devices that do not have 2GB of RAM.

The Google Assistant made its debut in the short-lived Google Allo texting app and quickly became the default on Android phones and was available on iOS through a mobile app and it has been the selling point for a variety of smart home speakers starting with 2016’s Google Home.

What remains to be seen is what Apple does with Siri in the coming months. The company’s more personalised Siri features have been slightly delayed. In a statement to Daring Fireball, the company said: “We’ve also been working on a more personalised Siri, giving it more awareness of your personal context, as well as the ability to take action for you within and across your apps. It’s going to take us longer than we thought to deliver on these features and we anticipate rolling them out in the coming year.” Apple wants to deliver features when they’re polished.

At a glance

 What’s happening: Google Gemini is replacing Google Assistant

 When is this taking place: Later this year

 Will your old devices be supported: Yes, most old devices will have no issues

 Is it free: There is no cost involved

 Is Gemini better: The generative AI Google has been integrating into every product in the company’s portfolio