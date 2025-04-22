JBL Tune Beam 2 delivers on bass, battery and build at a budget-friendly price

For frequent flyers or commuters, reducing the noise around you makes a substantial difference between tolerating a trip and enjoying it. JBL Tune Beam 2 is a new option that punches above its weight, especially when you consider its pricing. The earbuds combine good quality adaptive noise cancellation and battery support. In case you like the “stick” style, this is a good option and if you like the buds style, there is JBL Tune Buds 2.

The buds that come in a range of colours have an indicator status on the box. There is support for IP54 rating for the buds. The shape of the housing has changed slightly. It means the fit is better and is comfortable for long listening sessions. There is support for Bluetooth 5.3, but when you are connecting these buds for the first time, you get support for Google’s Fast Pair and Microsoft’s Swift Pair, which means if you are connecting to an Android device, the buds will automatically pair up. There are no connectivity issues in the few days we have had with the product. A quibble: There is no dedicated Bluetooth pairing button on the case; the Bluetooth pairing command involves tapping on the buds.

Having a matte finish on the case ensures there are no scratches.

JBL Headphones app offers plenty of adjustments, especially in the EQ department.

Adaptive noise and beyond

The big feature is support for adaptive noise cancelling. It does a decent job of reducing constant hums, like the whirring of a fan or that of an old refrigerator. It doesn’t create a vacuum-like feeling in the ears, which is a problem with many earbuds. There is support for Ambient Aware and TalkThru modes. Ambient Aware is what many know as transparency mode, and TalkThru is where the volume is reduced so that you can have a conversation.

All of the features can be accessed from the JBL app. Switch on Smart Audio & Video settings to play around with the equaliser. There is also multipoint connectivity, and it works smoothly.

What about JBL-specific options? There is the option to adjust the left/right channel balance, which is not a common feature. If you are sensitive to hearing in one ear, this is a handy option to have. There is also a Max Volume Limiter. The app also allows access to Find My Buds, Power Saving options and a few relaxing sounds. Smart Video reduces latency, which is useful, for example, while listening to YouTube videos. It is also useful while gaming.

In terms of gesture controls, there are four options — Ambient Sound Control, Volume Control, Playback Control and None. Any one of these controls can be set. For example, you can have Volume Control on the right earbud and Playback Control on the left. Yet, there is no in-ear detection, so it doesn’t play/pause music when you take the buds out of the ear or place it in the ear.

Two beamforming outer mics on each earbud pick up your voice and deliver it as clearly as possible, while one inner mic isolates noise.

Sound staging

The buds come with 10mm dynamic drivers. There is support for SBC and AAC codecs but there is no support for high-res options like LDAC. Given the price range, you can’t expect for more.

The default sound signature is U-shaped, so there is a bias towards bass and treble. It’s something most people enjoy. Only when you turn on Smart Audio, will you get access to customisations. Turn the EQ to studio setting to get a completely different sound profile. It’s more of a balanced sound profile, and the bass isn’t overpowering. When the drums kick in on a song like In The Air Tonight, you get the correct tonality of the drum beats.

The sound staging ensures you hear almost every instrument in any song. It’s not something like Nothing Ear (2) offers, even though it claims to focus a great deal on sound engineering. The musical instruments are placed correctly when you listen to complicated tracks like A Day in the Life. It’s impressive.

There are a total six microphones, three on each. The microphone quality is good, but there is a touch of robotic sound.

Make the call

Battery life has improved over the previous Tune Beam — 12 hours (each earbud) with ANC off and 10 hours (each earbud) with ANC on. The claims are more or less correct. Plus, there is enough charge in the box. Overall, bass, battery and build quality come together in JBL Tune Beam 2 at a pocket-friendly price.

At a glance

Device: JBL Tune Beam 2

Price: ₹5,499

High notes

Impressive app support

Excellent noise cancellation

Good sound staging

Substantial battery life

Muffled notes

No wireless charging