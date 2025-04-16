Here’s an Apple Watch challenge you don’t want to miss

On April 24, 2015, the first Apple Watch was released. It changed the way smartwatches function. With 10-year celebrations only days away, there’s a new challenge for users of the smartwatch.

April 24 has been marked as ‘Global Close Your Rings Day’ and there is a reward for users who participate in a challenge involving the Watch’s famous Activity rings — Move, Exercise and Stand. On the designated day, all Apple Watch users are encouraged to close their Activity rings to earn a special Global Close Your Rings Day limited-edition award, plus 10 animated stickers and an animated badge for Messages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Needless to say, fitness and health are connected. A new analysis of data contributed by more than 140,000 participants in the Apple Heart and Movement Study identified positive associations between the closure of Activity rings and aspects of sleep, heart health, and mental well-being. These associations were consistent across men and women, and across all age groups.

How do the Activity rings help? People who closed their rings most of the time were 48 per cent less likely to experience poor sleep quality — defined as waking up frequently during the night — and 73 per cent less likely to experience elevated resting heart rate levels; lower resting heart rate can be a key indicator of fitness and heart health. They were also 57 per cent less likely to report elevated stress, as measured by the Perceived Stress Scale-4 (PSS-4), a four-item questionnaire designed to assess an individual’s perception of their stress levels.

The study was conducted with Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the American Heart Association, and Apple, and has more than 200,000 participants across the US.

To celebrate the occasion, customers can also obtain a special pin inspired by the award. It will be available at Apple Store locations starting April 24.