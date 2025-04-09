MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Gemini’s live screen and video sharing features arrive on new devices

For the moment, Google is bringing it to more people, starting with all Gemini app users on Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 devices

Mathures Paul Published 09.04.25, 06:18 AM
Google is making Gemini Live smarter with camera and screen sharing support

Last month, Google started rolling out the ability to talk live with Gemini about anything the user sees, be it through the phone’s screen or its camera. It will soon be available to all Gemini Advanced subscribers on Android devices. For the moment, Google is bringing it to more people, starting with all Gemini app users on Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 devices.

The feature allows users to have natural, free-flowing conversations with Gemini in over 45 different languages. Some examples of its use involve using the camera to get real-time decluttering and organisation tips for messy areas around your home, brainstorming creative projects (share your screen or images to get design, writing, or art inspiration based on what you see), troubleshoot and get input, personal shopping assistant (share your screen while browsing online and get style tips, product comparisons, and outfit matching ideas) and skill development and feedback (share your screen to receive actionable feedback on blog posts, photo layouts, social content and more).

