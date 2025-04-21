Coming up: A kids' show with crypto wallet

Animated kids' series on a decentralised web platform that uses blockchain technology? The founders of production studio We Ghosted Media plan to do this while involving a crypto wallet.

Founded by Chris Jammal, an assistant director for Bob’s Burgers, and Jaclynn Demas, producer of hit children’s show Peg + Cat, We Ghosted Media favours a decentralised approach, commonly referred to as web3.

The studio announced it was teaming up with Lamina1 to launch the new animated kids’ series titled Owen Nowhere. Lamina1 was founded by author Neal Stephenson and launched in 2022 as a Layer 1 blockchain platform.

Everyone is talking about blockchain technology and the metaverse but these have seen slow mass adoption. Introducing a kids’ show in this space is a challenge, considering the production studio will have to figure out how kids will navigate a platform that requires a crypto wallet, reports TechCrunch.