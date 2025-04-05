ChatGPT AI continues to gather steam amid Studio Ghibli trend

Open AI’s new image-generation feature has become one of the company’s biggest hits. According to Brad Lightcap, who oversees day-to-day operations and global deployment at OpenAI, over 130 million users have generated more than 700 million images since the upgraded image generator launched in ChatGPT on March 25.

“We appreciate your patience as we try to serve everyone,” Lightcap wrote in a post on X. “The team continues to work around the clock.”

According to Lightcap, India is the fastest-growing market for ChatGPT. The company’s image-generation tool allows Studio Ghibli-style images to be produced, which has run into controversy. Many have pointed out how such a feature can rob artists of their earnings. Yet, the feature has proved to be a milestone for OpenAI, leading to millions of new signups for ChatGPT.

According to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, the popularity of the image generator has led to product delays and how the company needs to scale up infrastructure to meet demand.

A recent Deloitte report says that India is emerging as a global leader in Agentic AI adoption, with more than 80 per cent of Indian firms “actively exploring the development of autonomous agents, indicating a substantial shift towards Agentic AI”.

Altman said: “What’s happening with AI adoption in India right now is amazing to watch. We love to see the explosion of creativity — India is outpacing the world.”