Bluesky may get a new blue-check verification system

Bluesky, a direct competitor of X/Twitter, may get a new blue checkmark verification system, according to changes to the app’s public GitHub repository spotted by reverse engineer alice.mosphere.at. If the rumour is true, the blue checks may appear like those in the early days of Twitter.

The system may rely on multiple organisations to distribute blue checks, according to the codebase changes. It means Bluesky will actively verify notable accounts, but also label certain organisations as “trusted verifiers” and give them the authority to directly issue blue checks themselves, according to TechCrunch.

The social platform already lets users verify themselves by tying their accounts to official websites. CEO Jay Graber has hinted that the company would try other types of verification.

X has watered down the value of its blue check by making it paid, and it has even allowed some bot accounts to be verified. Bluesky appears to be taking a decentralised approach to verification by spreading out the decision-making power to several organisations.