MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 21 April 2025

Bluesky may get a new blue-check verification system

The system may rely on multiple organisations to distribute blue checks, according to the codebase changes

Mathures Paul Published 21.04.25, 10:12 AM
Unlike Twitter/X, Bluesky may take a decentralised approach to verification

Unlike Twitter/X, Bluesky may take a decentralised approach to verification

Bluesky, a direct competitor of X/Twitter, may get a new blue checkmark verification system, according to changes to the app’s public GitHub repository spotted by reverse engineer alice.mosphere.at. If the rumour is true, the blue checks may appear like those in the early days of Twitter.

The system may rely on multiple organisations to distribute blue checks, according to the codebase changes. It means Bluesky will actively verify notable accounts, but also label certain organisations as “trusted verifiers” and give them the authority to directly issue blue checks themselves, according to TechCrunch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The social platform already lets users verify themselves by tying their accounts to official websites. CEO Jay Graber has hinted that the company would try other types of verification.

X has watered down the value of its blue check by making it paid, and it has even allowed some bot accounts to be verified. Bluesky appears to be taking a decentralised approach to verification by spreading out the decision-making power to several organisations.

RELATED TOPICS

Verification #Bluetick (Verified) Bluesky
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Signal leak in US, again: Hegseth adds wife, brother to war-plan chat, says report

The White House late Sunday dismissed the report as a ‘non-story,’ suggesting that disgruntled former Pentagon employees were spreading false claims
Akhilesh Yadav
Quote left Quote right

UP has become number one in terms of atrocities on Dalits under the BJP government

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT