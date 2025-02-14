Apple TV+ and MLS season are now accessible on android, here's all you to need to know

Your friend uses an Android phone to stream a dozen shows each day. But he has a wish — he wants to watch how Lumon Industries, a megacorporation, bisects a group of employees into “innies” and “outies”. Yes, we are talking about the hit Apple TV+ show called Severance. He also wants to watch Major League Soccer (MLS). And George Clooney-Brad Pitt in Wolfs. Is there a solution? Download the Apple TV app on an Android phone through Google Play Store to watch Apple TV+ and access the MLS Season Pass.

We never thought it would happen but out-of-festive-season gifts are the ones to cherish. Apple TV+, which launched in 2019, had previously been reserved for the company’s own operating system and third-party TV platforms like Roku. The Android offering is a rare occasion. Another exception is Apple Music service, which is available as an Android app.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can you pay via Google Play?

What makes the deal sweet is that Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass come with support from Google Play billing. It means, you can pay for the services using your Google account and will not need an Apple device in the process.

What about the experience?

The Apple TV app (for Android) has been built ground up to deliver an intuitive experience that also reflects the clean user interface Apple is known to offer.

The app has all the user-friendly features Apple users relish, like Continue Watching. You can stop a show at any point and then pick up on any other device from where you left off. Also, there is Watchlist or a list of shows and films you want to watch later.

To access the app on an Android device, simply connect it to Wi-Fi or cellular connection. There is also the ability to watch offline by downloading content.

What Apple has done well is test the app with plenty of Android phones, be it the slab form factor, tablet or foldable.

A step in the right direction

The step suggests that Apple is trying to increase the appeal of Apple TV+ and take on streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. The company has several hit shows on the platform, like The Morning Show, Severance and Ted Lasso, but it still needs to catch up with the likes of Netflix. Apple has never disclosed subscriber or revenue figures for Apple TV+.

The move is coming just in time for Major League Soccer’s 2025 season. If you are an Android user, you can still subscribe to MLS Season Pass. Available through the Apple TV app, the subscription service offers fans every MLS match in one dedicated location with no blackouts. All 30 MLS clubs will be in action as the league kicks off its 30th season the weekend of February 22.

Apple TV+ is also known to showcase Friday Night Baseball — a weekly Major League Baseball double-header with no local broadcast restrictions.

Is there a trial period?

For the moment, the app will not have the casting feature on Google and the app supports Android 10 and later. There is a seven-day free trial for the service for Android subscribers. The company will improve the Apple TV app for Android over time.

Even if you have an existing Apple account, your content will still be accessible on an Android device. All you need to do is sign in with your existing subscription.

Of course, Apple TV+ has been available on smart TVs for long. Since its debut in 2019, the service has been accessible on Amazon Fire TV devices, Google TV, PCs, smart TVs from brands such as Samsung, Vizio and LG, and select gaming consoles.