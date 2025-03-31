Apple Music integration is now possible with music tools to help DJs create mixes

Apple has beaten Spotify to the punch, winning brownie points with DJs around the world. ‘DJ with Apple Music’ is an “integrated experience” with leading DJ software and hardware platforms AlphaTheta, Serato, and inMusic’s Engine DJ, Denon DJ, Numark, and RANE DJ. What it allows is simple — Apple Music subscribers can build and mix sets directly from the platform’s vast catalogue. This is not about adding a few club playlists to the homepage. There is no AI music happening here. It is a proper integration with DJ software and hardware.

“Apple Music is committed to supporting DJs,” said Stephen Campbell, Apple Music’s global head of dance, electronic and DJ Mixes. “With this latest integration, we’re taking that commitment even further—seamlessly connecting Apple Music with the industry’s leading DJ software and hardware. This innovation brings the full power of Apple Music into the creative workflow, making it easier than ever for DJs to access, play, and discover music in real time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

DJ With Apple Music can expand the platform’s investment in DJ sets. Last December, Apple Music launched Apple Music Club, a live, 24/7 global radio station featuring curated mixes from a vast array of DJs.

How does it work? The new addition allows Apple Music’s vast catalogue of 100 million tracks to be channeled directly into many DJ performance software. DJs can search for tracks, browse through Apple’s curated playlists, create and import their own playlists, and import tracks into the library to play later. Apple Music streaming is also available in compatible hardware, including AlphaTheta’s OMNIS-DUO.

There’s more. To mark the launch, Apple has worked with Serato for a dedicated curator page on Apple Music, featuring new mixes from ZEEMUFFIN, DJ Miss Milan, Nick Cheo, DJ Puffy, Jasmine Solano and Kizzi, as well as genre-focused playlists to use.

“We are thrilled to bring this integration with Apple Music to DJs around the world and in their creative process,” said Yoshinori Kataoka, president and CEO of AlphaTheta. “This marks a significant step forward in making DJ’ing more accessible, and we couldn’t be more excited about the possibilities it opens up.”

The launch hopes to expand on that relationship by encouraging DJs to use this integrated experience as a creative tool, allowing them to access and find inspiration in their libraries more easily.

“At inMusic, our goal has always been to empower DJs with innovative tools that enhance creativity and performance,” said Morgan Donoghue, VP marketing, DJ brands at inMusic. “Integrating Apple Music into our Engine DJ platforms marks a major step forward, giving DJs instant access to a vast library of over 100 million tracks and expertly curated playlists to build and refine their sets with ease. This collaboration ensures DJs at every level can seamlessly discover, play, and integrate new music into their creative workflow.”