AirPods Max with USB-C will support lossless audio

Apple is bringing lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio to AirPods Max headphones when using the included USB-C cable. It will be enabled by a software update coming next month with iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4 and macOS Sequoia 15.4.

With the feature, you will be able to experience 24-bit/48kHz lossless audio playback for the 2024 USB-C model. It allows listeners to experience uncompressed audio from digital sources like iPhones, iPads and Macs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With the included USB-C cable, users can enjoy the highest-quality audio across music, movies, and games, while music creators can experience significant enhancements to songwriting, beat making, production, and mixing,” Apple wrote in a press statement. “With this update, AirPods Max will unlock 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio, preserving the integrity of original recordings and allowing listeners to experience music the way the artist created it in the studio.”

Lossless support “extends to Personalised Spatial Audio”. It means artistes can record and mix music without losing audio quality, Apple notes.

The feature allows users to listen to over 100 million songs in lossless audio with Apple Music. As for the ultra-low latency audio, Apple says the AirPods Max will be better suited for music production.

The Lightning connector version of AirPods Max doesn’t offer true “lossless” playback because of a signal conversion that occurs whenever a wired audio source is used. But it’s still better quality than you’d get listening over Bluetooth.

The feature is coming just in time to listen to Brian Eno’s latest album, Aurum, which uses spatial audio technology. The singer has made it available exclusively on Apple Music.