A quick look at Samsung’s Project Moohan

Samsung’s foray into the augmented reality glasses segment comes in partnership with Google. It’s a product category that will become the talking point in a couple of years.

Samsung’s Project Moohan headset was on display at Galaxy Unpacked in San Jose and though it was more of a photo opportunity, there is a lot of potential.

This, technically, is not the first time the world has seen Project Moohan, but it is the first time we’ve been allowed to photograph it.

One can’t deny that there is a hint of Apple’s high-end Vision Pro headset as well as Meta’s discontinued Quest Pro but that’s nothing to complain about.

The headset runs Android XR, an OS designed specifically for headsets and smart glasses. The South Korean company plans to launch Project Moohan for developers first.

Suwon-based Samsung is looking for growth engines in the consumer business. The company extended its range of wearable and health-related electronics last year with the Galaxy Ring, which tracks users’ sleep, stress and exertion throughout the day.

Android XR, which was announced as a project under development by Samsung and Google as “one team,” hopes to deliver a unified OS for all classes of wearable headsets.

The Project Moohan headset is a mixed-reality device — one that brings together AR and virtual reality. It uses outward-facing cameras to create an AR effect, but it’s mostly a VR device.

An important aspect of launching the headset will be getting enough content for the device. Samsung and Google are working with third parties to develop tailored original content. Apple, with its $3,500 Vision Pro, is still trying to bring enough apps and entertainment to make the device a must-have purchase. Even though Apple has deep connections with the developer community, the going hasn’t been easy so far.