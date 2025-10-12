Screening of Marathi film 'Manache Shlok' halted over title; to be re-released with new name

Actor-director Mrunmayee Deshpande has expressed disappointment over the disruption of screenings of her recently released Marathi film "Manache Shlok" by some people in Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and other places in Maharashtra.

Some videos showed people wearing saffron stoles halting the screening of the film, named after the famous collection of verses by saint-poet Samarth Ramdas Swami, alleging the title insults him.

They alleged that the sacred name "Manache Shlok" for a commercial Marathi film amounts to disrespect of the Hindu culture.

The film was released statewide on October 10.

Deshpande, the director and the film's lead actor, in a post on her Instagram handle said it was saddening that her movie's screening was stalled in Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and western Maharashtra.

She said the film has now been pulled out of the theatres across the state and it will be re-released with a new title on October 16.

Reacting to the protests over the film's title, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said those who claim to be Hindutva followers have proven through their actions that they have never truly read or understood Samarth Ramdas Swami's "Manache Shlok".

"If they had read it, they would not have acted in this manner. 'Manache Shlok' guides the human mind towards righteousness, self-reflection, and rational thought. Its purpose is to enrich human life and keep it free from sin - not to justify aggression or hooliganism," he said in a statement.

Sawant said indulging in intimidation and violence in the name of Lord Ram is an insult to him, whose ideals are of character, brotherhood, compassion, love, restraint, justice, and virtue.

"Such behaviour has no place in Lord Ram's philosophy - it reflects the path of Ravan, not Ram," he remarked.

Sawant claimed the government has failed in its duty to protect filmmakers and the freedom of creative expression.

"If external groups are forcing artists to change film titles and the government remains silent, it clearly indicates official support for unconstitutional actions," he alleged.

By encouraging intolerance and irrational religious fanaticism, the government is pushing Maharashtra away from its progressive and reformist legacy toward regressive politics, Sawant charged.

