Renee Taylor, Austin Pendleton to headline short film 'When Robert Met Judith'

Hollywood actors Renee Taylor and Austin Pendleton are set to headline the upcoming short film, titled "When Robert Met Judith".

Taylor is known for roles in projects such as "The Nanny" and "Zarra's Law". Pendleton has featured in "My Cousin Vinny" and "Catch-22", among others.

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the upcoming film is directed by Yaniv Rokah.

It revolves around Pendleton's character, Robert, an elderly man in a nursing home whose life follows a monotonous routine until he meets Judith (Taylor) a fellow resident, reaches out with warmth and persistence.

The film is produced by Jerry Silverhardt, Roi Vadai, and Christine Sheaks and will feature cinematography by Ari Rothschild and Tristan Cohen.

The filmmaker said the project is "deeply personal".

“This film is deeply personal for me...I wanted to create something intimate, tender and emotionally resonant, capturing how love and connection can arrive at any stage of life — even in its final chapters. With a phenomenal cast led by Renee Taylor and Austin Pendleton, the project balances poignancy with humor and celebrates the resilience of the human spirit," he said in a statement.

