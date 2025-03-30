Josh Hutcherson open to reprising his 'The Hunger Games' role: 'Would happily play Peeta again'

Actor Josh Hutcherson says he is up to reprise his role in the blockbuster film series "Hunger Games".

Hutcherson had his breakthrough with the franchise, based on the 2008 novel by Suzanne Collins. He portrayed the role of Peeta Mellark.

With the first film releasing in 2012, the actor went on to appear in following installments, "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" (2013), "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1" (2014) and Part 2 (2015).

The 32-year-old actor said he will happily play the character again.

"I would happily play Peeta again. The story is incredible. 'The Hunger Games' was incredible. I think Peeta’s an incredible person to get to bring to life," he said at Dream It Con in Paris according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

"I’m curious to know what happens between when they have their family and when the story ends, just to understand what happened in the world, how they got to that place. But I’m down. If you can talk to Suzanne Collins and tell her to write a book, I’m in. Sign me up," he added.

Hutcherson will next star in "Five Nights at Freddy’s 2" which is slated to release in December. It is directed by Emma Tammi.

