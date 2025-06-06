Ang Lee to helm film adaptation of 'How Much of These Hills Is Gold'

"Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" and "Life of Pi" filmmaker Ang Lee is set to direct "Old Gold Mountain", a film around two orphaned children.

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the upcoming film is an adaptation of Pam Zhang's debut novel "How Much of These Hills Is Gold", released in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story revolves around Lucy and Sam, orphaned children of immigrants who suddenly are alone in a land that refutes their existence. Fleeing the threats of their western mining town, they embark to find a place to bury their father's corpse, to free themselves from the past.

Along the way, they encounter giant buffalo bones, tiger paw prints, the specter of a ravaged landscape as well as family secrets, sibling rivalry and glimpses of a different kind of future.

The script for the film will be penned by Hansol Jung.

Ang Lee, a two-time Oscar winner, is currently developing a biopic on legendary martial artist and actor Bruce Lee. The film will star Ang Lee's son Mason Lee.

His last directorial was "Gemini Man". Released in 2019, it was headlined by Will Smith.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.