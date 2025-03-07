Her Story, Her Voice — Tales of Empowered Women Who are Empowering Change

Debarati Dey – Leading Strategy & Execution for AI-Driven Solutions

Built by Sacrifice, Strengthened by Leadership

I was raised in Itanagar and Shillong, where education wasn’t just encouraged—it was expected. My father always said, "Knowledge is the ultimate equalizer." My mother, the silent force in my life, taught me that success isn’t about talent alone—it’s about discipline, persistence, and effort.

But theory and reality are two different things.

Losing my father while I was still in college changed everything. It meant leaving behind my mother and younger sister in Shillong—an emotional sacrifice that had to be made to build a future. Moving from Shillong to Delhi, then Kolkata, I had to build my presence in new cities, workplaces, and cultures. No one hands you success—you have to carve your space. As a leader, you have two choices: blame society, culture, and circumstances—or give twice as much effort as everyone else and make things happen. I chose the latter.

Baptism by Fire: My Leadership Journey

Fifteen years ago, I was thrown into leadership, managing a team of 20 people at EXL—many of whom were my former colleagues. Leadership wasn’t about telling people what to do; it was about inspiring them to want to do it. That experience, followed by my roles in Quality, Operations, and later leading 500+ professionals at TCS, shaped my leadership approach.

Beyond work, relocating, finding homes, making new friends—it was all part of the journey. I know I’m not the only one who has done this, but that doesn’t make it any easier. That’s why, when I work with my team today, I empathize deeply with their struggles. Because I’ve been there. I know the effort it takes—not just in the office, but outside of it, too.

Spera: Leading AI Execution with Impact

At Spera, leadership isn’t about preserving the status quo—it’s about rewriting it. Built on AI, execution, and impact, we align people, processes, and products to create tangible business value.

AI is no longer an aspiration—it’s a necessity. While most companies talk about AI as a future initiative, we’ve already integrated AI across our execution models, driving automation, efficiency, and decision intelligence.

We don’t just outsource tasks—we own outcomes.

We don’t just implement AI—we align it with business impact.

We don’t just reduce costs—we multiply value.

Our focus on disciplined execution and AI-driven transformation is setting the stage for our long-term vision—by 2030, we aim to be listed on NSE.

Dooti Sengupta – Shaping Culture & Growth at Spera

From Following the Script to Writing the Playbook

Raised in a family where education was non negotiable, I always believed in the power of discipline and perseverance. But knowing and doing are two different things.

I started my career as a quiet observer, executing tasks, learning from the sidelines, and trying to find my place in the corporate world. Spera was my first full-time job, and stepping into it was daunting. I wasn’t the loudest in the room, nor the most confident. But what I lacked in voice, I made up for with hard work.

In my first two years, I focused on refining my craft—learning the business, understanding people and delivering impact. The breakthrough came when my efforts were recognized with my first promotion. It wasn’t just a title change; it was validation. The long hours, the countless iterations, the quiet determination—it all meant something.

Today, I don’t just execute. I lead. As Spera’s Culture Lead, I shape engagement, drive inclusivity, and create an environment where every individual has the space to grow. Leadership, I’ve learned, isn’t about being the loudest voice in the room. It’s about making sure every voice is heard.

Leading Spera’s Cultural Evolution

At Spera, culture isn’t just a part of our strategy—it is the foundation that fuels it. We operate on disciplined execution, meritocracy, and AI-driven innovation.

Nearly 50% of our leadership team comprises women. We see inclusion not as a quota but as a competitive advantage. The best decisions come from diverse perspectives, and we are actively shaping a leadership pipeline where talent—not gender—defines success.

Our CSR initiative, Spera Shakti Scholarship, is deeply personal to me. It represents the moment where we, as an organization, transcend from business impact to societal impact. This isn’t just a CSR initiative—it’s our way of shaping the future, of making ambition accessible to young girls who dare to dream. And above all, it’s about nation-building.

Nisha Rai – Building AI-Powered Business Solutions

Turning Challenges into Strength

Born in Varanasi and raised in Kolkata, life tested me early—I lost my father at a young age. But I’ve always believed that challenges should be faced head-on. When tackled with focus and resilience, they become stepping stones to growth.

After college, Spera was my first job. My initial motivation was simple—to support my family—but I’ve always seen work as something sacred. Learn, give your best, and the rest will follow.

Within six months, my efforts were recognized. That defining moment reaffirmed one thing—I was in the right place, surrounded by the right leaders.

From Execution to Leadership

What began as a job soon turned into a mission—to learn, lead, and create impact. I transitioned from executing tasks to optimizing processes, solving complex challenges, and driving business strategy.

Leadership, I realized, isn’t about authority—it’s about ownership, clarity, and accountability. It’s about not just excelling yourself, but enabling others to excel.

Leadership isn’t about position—it’s about the influence you create.

At Spera, leaders don’t just lead—they create leaders. My mission as a team leader is to empower, inspire, and transform.

To every woman stepping into the professional world:

You are stronger than you think.

Every challenge is a lesson in disguise.

Growth isn’t about where you start, but how determined you are to rise.

And that is what drives me forward— Turning obstacles into stepping stones—one bold move at a time.

