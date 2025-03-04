How to Monitor Your Mutual Fund Investments

Monitoring mutual fund investment is an important aspect of assessing its performance and ensuring that it is on track with your personal finance goals. Keeping up with the performance of your investments can help you identify areas for improvement and make timely decisions when needed.

As the financial markets are quite active, monitoring the performance of mutual fund investments can also help reduce risk related to investments. It can also help you take advantage of possible opportunities within the market. In this article, we will explore the importance of monitoring mutual fund investments and highlight various methods through which you can easily track your mutual fund investments.

Why Monitoring Mutual Fund Investments is Important

Monitoring your mutual fund investments is important, as it can be a fundamental step towards ensuring complete management of the portfolio. Mutual funds often go through highs and lows due to certain market conditions. Hence, the process of monitoring can ensure alignment of the portfolio to long-term goals and the risk tolerance parameters.

Here are some key reasons to monitor your investments:

Performance Tracking: Monitoring investment provides a clear picture of how a particular mutual fund has been performing.

Risk Tracking: Monitoring allows for the identification of a change in risk level and can ensure that your investment plan remains in line with your risk appetite.

Informed Decision Making: Tracking investments can guide you in deciding when to buy, sell or hold your investment.

Goal Alignment: Tracking mutual funds can ensure the investments are aligned with the changes in your financial goals.

Various Ways to Track Mutual Fund Investments

There are multiple ways of tracking your mutual fund investments, each of them offering different information and convenience levels. Let's go through some popular methods that are available to monitor mutual funds India investments:

Mail-back Facility

Many mutual fund companies maintain a mail-back facility on their respective official websites by which you can obtain information regarding investments via email. This service provides regular updates on the mutual fund portfolio, such as its current value concerning the performance of individual schemes. It may be useful for those investors who wish to receive such detailed reports directly from the fund house.

Key benefits of the mail-back facility:

Regular updates on fund performance.

Easily accessible on a mutual fund company's website,

Provides insights into NAV and other portfolio details.

Personalised Portfolio

Many finance portals provide portfolio-tracking facilities that can allow you to combine all your mutual fund investments in one place. These platforms can enable you to create a personalised portfolio and track its performance over time while also providing features such as NAV tracking, returns calculation, and asset allocation breakdowns.

Key benefits of the portfolio creation facility:

A consolidated platform to keep an eye on all investments.

Measure performance with elaborated charts and reports.

Compare with other mutual fund schemes.

Mobile Apps

There are many third-party mutual fund app using which investors can easily track their mutual fund investments and stay updated on the go. These apps can enable users to not only track their mutual fund portfolios but also allow them to invest in new schemes, switch funds, and receive alert notifications for market movements as well.

Key benefits of using mobile app facilities:

Mobile device accessibility.

Instant updates on performances and alerts.

Directly from Mutual Fund Distributors

Many investors trust mutual fund distributors who assist in managing their portfolios. These distributors provide different tracking services that enable investors to be updated on the performance of their mutual fund investments. These can be an online distributor or an offline dealer. Staying connected with your distributor ensures that you get updates on your investments.

Key benefits of tracking investments through mutual fund distributors:

Tracking service from experienced professionals.

Regular portfolio reviews and advisory.

Accessibility of personalised investment recommendations.

Semi-Annual Account Statements

Another beneficial tool for tracking mutual fund investments is the semi-annually combined account statement. The account statements usually include details like units owned by the investor, the NAV value, and the total value of investments.

Key features of the account statement facility:

Complete summary of all investments in a single document.

Sent directly to your registered email or postal address.

Provides a clear picture of the portfolio’s growth over the past six months.

Conclusion

Monitoring your mutual fund investments is essential to ensure they stay aligned with your financial goals and risk tolerance. Regular tracking helps in assessing performance, managing risks, and making informed investment decisions. With various tracking options like mail-back facilities, personalised portfolios, mobile apps, and account statements, investors can easily stay updated on their mutual fund investment progress. Choosing the right tracking method allows for better financial planning and timely adjustments. By monitoring your investments consistently, you can maximise returns and ensure a well-managed portfolio that supports your long-term financial objectives.

