Goa Cashew Fest 2025: Celebrating Heritage, Empowering Communities

The DB Grounds at Campal, Panaji, will be transformed into a vibrant celebration of Goa’s iconic cashew culture, running from April 25 to 27, 2025. In its third edition, the Goa Cashew Fest 2025 is not just a cultural event—it stands as a tribute to the state’s rural heritage, community-driven innovation, and the rich traditions that define its agrarian identity.

Organised by the Goa Forest Development Corporation (GFDC) under the leadership of Chairperson Dr. Deviya Rane, the festival was envisioned to honour the humble cashew—not only as a key agricultural product but also as a symbol of Goa’s culinary, economic, and cultural significance.

“Cashew is more than just feni or a snack; it’s deeply woven into our cuisine, economy, and identity,” says Dr. Deviya Rane. “The Goa Cashew Fest was born from a desire to tell that story—to empower our farmers, distillers, and artisans by giving them a space to shine, share, and grow.”

The Journey So Far

What began as a modest initiative has now grown into a robust, multi-dimensional platform. The earlier editions of the Cashew Fest laid the groundwork for meaningful conversations among farmers, distillers, chefs, artisans, and policymakers—helping create new opportunities and deepening appreciation for the cashew fruit’s place in Goa’s heritage.

The festival has played a vital role in uplifting local producers, with small-scale farmers and women-led Self-Help Groups gaining visibility, establishing market linkages, and embracing entrepreneurship. As a result, it has sparked renewed interest in cashew cultivation among Goa’s younger generation.

The Present & What to Expect in 2025

Goa Cashew Fest 2025 is poised to offer an even richer experience this year, combining tradition with innovation:

· 50+ curated stalls will feature the best of Goa’s cashew-inspired creations, from gourmet dishes and desserts to feni-infused cocktails—prepared by leading chefs, restaurants, and hotels from across the state.

· Technical sessions and workshops will be held each morning, offering farmers, entrepreneurs, and researchers a chance to exchange insights on cashew processing, value-added products, agro-tourism potential, and sustainable cultivation practices.

· A Cashew Gallery will guide visitors through the journey of the cashew—from the farm to the table—highlighting artisanal methods and traditional knowledge systems.

This year, the festival also welcomes celebrity guest Kunal Vijaykar, who will bring his signature culinary charm and insights to the event, along with a special fashion showcase by renowned Goan fashion designer Philu Martins, who will present a style with local storytelling.

As the sun sets, the grounds will come alive with cultural performances by national artists, including Aastha Gill, Meet Brothers, and Neeti Mohan, alongside popular Goan acts such as Double R, True Blue, and 24K India, creating a truly festive and inclusive atmosphere.

“Cashew Fest is not just a celebration—it’s a movement,” says Dr. Deviya Rane. “A movement that connects the soil to the spirit, the farmer to the chef, and tradition to transformation.”

Looking Ahead

Driven by a national publicity campaign and growing interest from stakeholders across various sectors, GFDC envisions the Goa Cashew Fest becoming a flagship event on India’s agro-tourism calendar. Future editions will also aim to include union ministers and policymakers, strengthening the festival’s impact on promoting sustainable agriculture and rural innovation.

As Goa continues to lead by example, the Goa Cashew Fest 2025 stands as a celebration of tradition, community, and change—inviting all to experience the journey of the cashew like never before.

