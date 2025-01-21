Empowering India’s Green Energy Goals Through Innovation and Trust

Lord’s Mark Industries Limited has once again demonstrated its leadership in renewable energy, securing a prestigious 100 MW contract under the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) program. We are very much pleased to announce that our existing 50 MW contract has been extended to an additional 100 MW, seeing the capability and performance of our company. This achievement raises the company’s total capacity to an impressive 150 MW. This milestone reaffirms Lord’s Mark Industries’ commitment to driving India’s sustainable energy agenda forward.

The latest contract will see Lord’s Mark install grid-connected rooftop solar systems on government and semi-government buildings as part of the RESCO model on a net metering basis.

Aligned with PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, this initiative targets the completion of installations across central and state government buildings by December 2025.

By integrating solar energy systems on the rooftops of autonomous bodies and subordinate offices, the program maximizes energy generation while setting new benchmarks for cost-effective and sustainable energy solutions.

Lord’s Mark’s focus on using indigenous solar modules and adhering to the highest national standards reflects its dedication to quality and innovation. This commitment has earned the industry’s trust, thus positioning Lord’s Mark as a key player in driving India’s transition towards a greener future.

Adding to this momentum, Lord’s Mark Industries’ Managing Director, Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, has been invited to the prestigious World Economic Forum in Davos. Representing India, Mr. Upadhyay will highlight ground breaking innovations in renewable energy and healthcare technology, further cementing the company’s reputation as a trailblazer in MedTech and economic development.

As Lord’s Mark expands its renewable energy portfolio and showcases its capabilities on global platforms, its vision of building a sustainable future takes center stage. With each milestone, the company exemplifies excellence, innovation, and unwavering dedication to a better tomorrow. Thus, aligning with India’s broader vision of a green and self-reliant energy future.

