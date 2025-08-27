Watch closely: Editorial on the shift in bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh

The visit by Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, to Bangladesh over the weekend marks the latest step in the dramatic shift in bilateral relations between Islamabad and Dhaka since the former prime minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, was ousted from power in August 2024. Mr Dar met his counterpart, Touhid Hossain, and also the interim leader of the Bangladesh government, Muhammad Yunus. The two sides discussed trade, the strengthening of diplomatic exchanges, and direct flights between the two countries. But what will worry India the most about the growing camaraderie between its two largest South Asian neighbours are the meetings that Mr Dar held with leaders of Bangladeshi political parties, including the Jamaat-e-Islami, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, and a group representing student leaders who were at the forefront of the movement to overthrow Ms Hasina. Bangladesh is now poised to hold national elections by early 2026, and Pakistan’s efforts to potentially have a stake in that country’s domestic politics by communicating with key political players publicly should be a matter of concern for New Delhi and for all those within Bangladesh who are mindful of the long chequered ties between Islamabad and Dhaka.

A part of the accusations against Ms Hasina, from the perspective of her critics, was her perceived proximity to India. That is also why the anger against her alleged excesses over 15 years in power has spilled over into a broader anti-India sentiment. Those critics must reflect on how the perception of Dhaka hobnobbing with the foreign minister of Pakistan ahead of polls could impact Bangladesh’s electoral process. The Jamaat-e-Islami, of course, has refused to distance itself even from the horrors of the mass killings and rapes that were perpetrated under the Pakistani army in 1971. Even though a majority of Bangladeshis were born after that heroic struggle for independence, the country must be made aware of attempts to whitewash that period of tyranny. New Delhi should also do more to build bridges with those rising in influence in Bangladesh. India, understandably, does not trust some of them, given their history. But realism, a form of politics and geopolitics that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the external affairs minister, S. Jaishankar, are staunch advocates of, demands that India find a way to work with Dhaka — and soon. Growing Pakistani influence there poses security risks that India cannot ignore.