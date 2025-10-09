Two states: Editorial on the electoral visages of Bengal and Bihar

The beauty and the complexity of India’s federal character can be attributed to the fact that the republic’s constituents — the states — retain distinct electoral features while being part of a political whole. Bihar and Bengal — assembly elections are scheduled for these two states this year and next year, respectively — prove this hypothesis. The pivot on which Bihar’s politics has turned over the decades is caste; consequently, electoral representation and political empowerment have had to be mindful of the tiers of that state’s caste pyramid. In Bengal, class, rather than caste, has played a decisive role, especially during the long years of communist rule. In recent times though, religion, harnessed as a polarising force, has, arguably, also garnered considerable influence in Bengal’s politics just as it has been the case with the rest of the nation. Even then, it would be an exaggeration to conclude that Bengal’s political realities and their catalysts mirror those of Bihar.

This is not to suggest that all elements in the political trajectories among Indian states are divergent. There can be interesting parallels: Bihar and Bengal, once again, provide a compelling case in point. Socio-economic decline, to cite one point of convergence, is integral to the recent political histories of both states. The decline of industry and the flight of capital from Bengal are chapters in a sorry tale that would resonate in Bengal’s neighbouring, poll-bound state. This is because Bihar, too, was an economic force, especially in the years after Independence. Violence is another shared blister on the electoral visages of Bengal and Bihar. Yet another common trait between the two states is perhaps best captured by a proverb that underlines the cosmetic nature of transformation. In Bengal, the glimpse of change — transformation in the real sense — at the end of the long reign of the Left Front is yet to be realised; Bihar, where Nitish Kumar rode the wave of public expectation of substantial change after the demise of its jungle raj, remains far removed from that gilt-edged reality. The irony is that the rhythm of electoral politics continues unchanged and unaffected by these broken promises in these two states. Whether that is a testament to embedded despair or public cynicism with the ruling class merits contemplation.