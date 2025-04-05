The season’s hunt is on

Human history reveals a story of fascinating evolution, with mankind transitioning from the life of a hunter-gatherer to that of a modern, technologically-advanced society. However, this progress has not been uniform. There are still places where the influence of modernity has not reached its full potential.

In India, the conservation of forests and wildlife has been a constant challenge despite the passage of laws and the establishment of several protective measures. The enactment of the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972 marked a critical turning point in conservation efforts. However, despite the best intentions, the implementation of this law has never been flawless. The illegal killing of wildlife has declined but it has not been eradicated.

Protecting forests and wildlife is not just the responsibility of a select few. It is enshrined in Article 51A of the Indian Constitution that makes it a fundamental duty for every citizen to protect and improve the natural environment while promoting compassion for all living creatures.

Among Indian states, West Bengal has long been a forerunner in conservation, often setting an example for the rest of the country to follow. One notable innovation that emerged in the late 1980s was the Joint Forest Management Committees, initiated particularly around the Arabari area in West Midnapore district. This pioneering model of forest management encouraged the involvement of local communities, particularly those who were heavily dependent on the forests for their livelihoods. Spearheaded by Ajit Kr Banerjee and a dedicated team of foresters, this initiative shifted the relationship between local villagers and forests from one of exploitation to cooperation.

The JFMC model worked by incorporating the villagers into forest protection and management efforts. In exchange for their active involvement, the government offered financial incentives and rewards, such as a share in the revenue generated from forest operations. For instance, up to 40% of the monetary benefits from forestry operations were distributed among members of the JFMCs. This amounted to approximately 50 crore rupees annually for the southwestern districts of Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, West Midnapore, Birbhum and Burdwan. This shared benefit model helped improve the forest cover in Southwest Bengal and fostered a harmonious relationship between the local communities and the forests.

Consequently, the forest cover in Southwest Bengal has improved significantly and there has been a notable increase in biodiversity. Local wildlife populations have rebounded and species such as the Rusty Spotted Cat, a rare and elusive animal, have been spotted again. Additionally, the presence of apex predators, such as tigers, is now more commonly reported in the region. These tangible improvements are a direct result of the people-forest movement, which fostered a sense of peace and prosperity through cooperation and mutual benefit.

Despite these successes, South­west Bengal continues to face significant challenges related to wildlife protection. One such challenge is the Sikar Utsav, a regional festival that celebrates the hunting tradition, which has historically been tied to the socio-cultural fabric of the region. The festival, held during the dry season (from March to May), coincides with the peak period of forest fires, making it even more damaging to the environment.

During this time, some local villagers, along with people from neighboring districts and even at times from neighbouring states like Jharkhand, Odisha, and Bihar, enter the forests to hunt wild boars, wild hares, and other small species. This tradition, although deeply rooted in the regional culture, results in significant damage to the region’s wildlife and adds tremendous pressure on the already under-resourced forest authorities.

The forests of Southwest Bengal are vast, open, and easily accessible with human settlements often intermingled with the forest areas. While many villagers use the forests in an ecologically sustainable manner, others exploit the resources for personal gain. The forest department, with its limited manpower, finds it difficult to guard such a vast and interconnected ecosystem. Forest staff in the field are overwhelmed by the sheer number of hunters during the Sikar Utsav. As a result, efforts to stop this destructive activity are often thwarted and the forest staff are unable to fully enforce conservation regulations.

The practice of hunting during the Sikar Utsav is often justified because of its cultural significance. Many of those involved in these hunts view the event as a traditional celebration that has been passed down through generations. However, the adverse consequences of these actions on biodiversity and the environment are undeniable.

While it is crucial to respect cultural traditions, there is an urgent need for awareness and change. The environment and the wildlife face unprecedented threats from overexploitation and human encroachment. The actions taken today will directly affect future generations, potentially leaving them with a world devoid of the biodiversity we now take for granted.

There is no time to waste when it comes to protecting the planet’s ecosystems. The current trajectory of environmental degradation, fuelled by human activities, could lead to the extinction of many species. This stark reality should be a wake-up call for all.

The effort to restore forest vegetation and wildlife diversity in this terrain through participatory forest management has been substantial, taking nearly three decades to witness the return of high-quality vegetation alongside its native wildlife species. The need for cooperation among local communities, government authorities, environmental organisations, and other stakeholders is greater than ever. The JFMC model has shown that people can play a positive role in forest conservation. But this model needs to be expanded and strengthened. We must invest more time and energy in awareness campaigns, law enforcement, forest protection, and strengthening infrastructure to prevent destructive practices such as the Sikar Utsav.

There must be a concerted effort to engage with local communities and educate them about the long-term benefits of sustainable living and the importance of preserving biodiversity. The narrative needs to shift from one of exploitation to one of coexistence. This can only happen through dialogue, education, and the active involvement of all stakeholders.

Sikar Utsav, while culturally significant to some, presents a grave threat to the wildlife and the ecosystems of Southwest Bengal. The solution lies in a collective effort from all sectors of society — local communities, government agencies, environmental groups, and the public — to promote sustainable practices, protect natural habitats, and preserve the biodiversity that is an essential part of our heritage.

Singaram Kulandaivel is Chief Conservator of Forests, Central Circle, West Bengal