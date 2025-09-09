Steady hands: Editorial on the way forward for India amid Trump administration's mixed messages

By now, it is no secret that Donald Trump, the president of the United States of America, revels in his unpredictability, using it as a weapon to unsettle rivals and those he is negotiating with. The latest signals to New Delhi emanating from Washington amid their row over tariffs and Indian oil purchases from Russia fit with this pattern. Mr Trump has, on the one hand, referred to his friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recent comments and expressed confidence that bilateral ties will recover from the current crisis they are in. Some of his top aides, including the commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, and the trade adviser, Peter Navarro, have, on the other hand, continued to try and bully India, suggesting, in Mr Lutnick’s case, that New Delhi might actually come grovelling to talks with Mr Trump soon. Dealing with such mixed messages is not easy for a governing approach like India’s where policymakers and officials typically stick to one narrative that has been agreed upon.

Yet India can respond with its own version of confident but cautious nuance without trying to match the chaotic gamesmanship of Mr Trump and his allies. Mr Modi’s social media post appreciating and agreeing with the US president’s positive assessment of the bilateral relations is a step in that direction. The India-US relationship is diverse, multifaceted, with deep enough roots to survive periods of extreme tumult as long as that is the long-term intent on both sides. This certainly is India’s view; and if Mr Trump shares that view, that is to be welcomed. At the same time, there is little doubt that trust in Washington has been eroded dramatically by the events of the past few weeks. Even advocates of India’s relationship with the US have not been able stop Mr Trump’s wrecking ball. India is not unique in finding itself in Mr Trump’s crosshairs. But India is a rare nation: it was a close US partner that has now been targeted but has not succumbed to Washington’s pressure. That makes India an example for other countries that want to stand up to US pressure without burning bridges with Washington. India’s decision to participate in the Brazil-hosted BRICS meeting on Mr Trump’s tariffs on Monday, but at the level of the external affairs minister only, reflects that complex balance. New Delhi must now patiently stay this course despite the pain that the tariffs are inflicting. It cannot trust Mr Trump. But it must trust itself.