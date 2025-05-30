Second push: Editorial on BJP MLAs' push for ‘popular’ government in strife-hit Manipur

Political stirrings have been reported from Manipur, once again, even though a meaningful resolution to its two-year-old crisis eludes the State. A group of 10 legislators led by a Bharatiya Janata Party leader met the governor and informed him that as many as 44 MLAs from the National Democratic Alliance were ready to form a “popular” government in the state. Manipur has been under president’s rule since February. This ginger group claims that it is articulating the voice of the ordinary Manipuris who are keen for the restoration of a functional government and that Central rule could be reimposed if such a formation failed to deliver. Incidentally, the Manipur assembly is in suspended animation and can be revived before the expiry of this spell of president’s rule. This demand also comes after a joint letter had been submitted to the prime minister and the Union home minister by 21 NDA MLAs in April voicing a similar demand.

Manipur cannot be allowed to be under president’s rule in perpetuity. There is, indeed, a need to revive the state’s elected government; it represents the popular will. But a ‘popular’ government should also be representative of all segments of Manipur’s society that is battling ethnic fault lines. It must be pointed out that the Kuki-Zo political representatives in the House, even those from the BJP, are conspicuous by their absence from this latest initiative. This iterates the need for a resolution of the crisis on the ground before the political rehabilitation of the government of Manipur is to be considered. A popular government, whatever that means, is unlikely to succeed in bridging Manipur’s ethnic chasms unless it is pluralistic and is keen to engage with all stakeholders in the crisis. It remains to be seen how the BJP’s central leadership responds to this suggestion. But Manipur’s strategic location also brings additional challenges to such an experiment. Neighbouring Myanmar is in turmoil; the state’s law and order situation, too, is under strain. Under the circumstances, the troubled state needs to be in firm hands so as to avoid a relapse into violence. Manipur’s handling by the BJP has left a lot to be desired. What is required is a full engagement on the part of the Centre — where is the prime minister? — to find durable peace in this state. Ad hoc proposals, such as that of a popular government, are best avoided.