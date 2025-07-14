Parched world

In this International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation 2025, we must ask whether we can truly secure our urban futures without protecting the glaciers that silently sustain them. Glaciers are our planetary thermostats and water towers. Known as the ‘Water Towers of Asia’, the Himalayas feed 10 major river systems, sustaining over 1.9 billion people. But this lifeline is melting fast. According to the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development, the Hindu Kush-Himalaya region could lose up to two-thirds of its glaciers by 2100 under a high emissions scenario. Even if global warming is kept to 1.5°C, a third of the ice mass will still disappear. Urban emissions are part of the problem. Black carbon, largely emitted from diesel engines, brick kilns, and biomass burning in urban and peri-urban areas, accelerates glacial melting. Coupled with global greenhouse gas emissions, of which cities contribute up to 70% despite occupying just 2% of the Earth’s surface, this is a recipe for disaster. The impact? Drying springs, destabilised hill slopes, rising Glacial Lake Outburst Floods, and increasing out-migration from the Himalayan belt.

Delhi, Lahore, Kathmandu and Lhasa depend heavily on glacier-fed rivers; yet they are emission hotspots, accelerating their own vulnerability. The World Bank estimates that urban populations will double by 2050, with nearly 70% of humanity living in cities. This growth will spike demand for water, energy, and infrastructure — amplifying emissions, raising local temperatures, and ultimately altering precipitation cycles in ways that imperil glacier-fed rivers.

GLOFs are among the deadliest impacts of glacier retreat. These can travel at high velocities, wiping out infrastructure and communities within minutes. Integrating glacier monitoring, real-time early warning systems, and fusing forested riverbanks into city planning are thus imperatives.

Trees are celebrated as carbon sinks. Mosses, often overlooked, are climate allies too. According to a 2023 study in Nature Geoscience, mosses can sequester four times more CO₂ per unit area than mature trees. They thrive on concrete surfaces, making them ideal for urban rooftops, vertical walls, and heat-stressed zones. Unfortunately, many cities view moss as untidy and remove it for aesthetic reasons. This must change.

When we speak of melting ice, we often picture the Arctic or the Antarctic. But the Himalayas are melting faster, and their impact sare seeping into urban drains, dry taps, and agricultural losses. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Sixth Assessment Report warns that cryospheric changes in high mountain regions will have irreversible impacts on water availability, directly affecting cities downstream.

Urban water security must begin upstream. Glacial melt is a crucial contributor to base flows in major rivers. Integrating glacio-hydrological models into city planningcan help urban centres prepare for future water stress. Addressing the gender gap in glacier science is vital. Women remain underrepresented due to cultural and logistical barriers. Promoting their inclusion through multiple-disciplines will enrich research and innovation. Moss-based climate buffers and urban forests offer a low-cost solution for carbon capture and temperature regulation. Over 5,000 potentially dangerous glacial lakes now threaten downstream cities. GLOF risk zoning, early-warning systems, and emergency drills, informed by SAR and machine learning, are critical for urban disaster preparedness downstream. Educational outreach linking glacier vul­nerability and urban consumption must become widespread. Finally, unified climate governance frameworks must integrate glacier monitoring into basin-wide National Adaptation Plans. Glacial preservation must become a core pillar of sustainable development and urban resilience. It is not a remote act of conservation; it’s an urgent urban priority.