Exemplary act

Sir — It is game, set, match for the field mice in the United Kingdom. Wim­bledon, one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious tennis tournaments, is committed not just to tennis but also to sustainability. It thus donates used tennis balls — it goes through 55,000 balls annually — to conservation clubs to use as homes for field mice. These provide safe nesting spots for the mice from predators. With this move, the tennis world has certainly served up an ace. Here is hoping other sports follow suit and give their old gear a second serve — after all, a football could make for a nice mansion for a mice family.

Ayushi Mitra,

Calcutta

Biased negotiation

Sir — The meeting between senior diplomats of the United States of America and Russia in Saudi Arabia to start talks to end the war in Ukraine — without any representation from Ukraine — has caused much uproar in Europe (“Terms shift”, Feb 19). The government of the US president, Donald Trump, seems to have taken a stance that is the exact opposite of the policy followed by the erstwhile Democratic dispensation. It is clear that the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization was using Ukraine as a pawn in its proxy war against Russia. At present, it seems like Russia will push to keep control of the land it has already captured but stop fighting for more. Faced with repeated refusal of its request to join NATO, the future looks grim for Ukraine.

Tapes Chandra Lahiri,

Calcutta

Sir — President Donald Trump is right to say that Russia’s war against Ukraine should never have started — but he is wrong to blame Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, for it (“‘Respect the truth’, says Zelensky”, Feb 20). The fault lies entirely with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin. This is not a war that Ukraine sought. It has merely been trying to defend itself and rightfully regain its territory seized by Russia. Putin could stop this war at any moment. Pressure to end the war needs to be applied on Russia, not Ukraine.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru

Sir — The recent, high-level discussions between the US and Russia in Riyadh without either Ukraine or representatives of NATO led to significant international concern. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and European leaders have understandably voiced their frustration over this. After years of providing unwavering military and financial support to Ukraine, mainly at Washington’s request, many NATO leaders had rightfully expected to be part of peace talks.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

Sir — The meeting between the US and Russia in Riyadh mark a significant step in efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine. However, the important question is whether negotiations will lead to a just resolution that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty. In the course of its war in Ukraine, Russia has acquired nearly 20% of the former’s territory. One hopes that the outcome of negotiations takes into account Ukraine’s territorial concerns.

Devendra Khurana,

Bhopal

Sir — The new dispensation in the US has started to favour Russia over Ukraine much to the dismay of the latter. Ukraine could continue the war against its mighty neighbour for three years only because of direct support from the US and the European Union. European allies cannot fill the void in support left by America. Ukraine may now have to surrender to Russia’s demands.

D.V.G. Sankara Rao,

Andhra Pradesh

Sir — The war in Ukraine has been raging for nearly three years since February 2022. Meaningful negotiations are essential to bring about lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Tapomoy Ghosh,

East Burdwan