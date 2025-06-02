Letters to the editor: Vloggers should think twice before violating people’s privacy with their cameras

Invasive presence

Sir — Vloggers armed with their phones pose a threat to more than just the environment and culture. These influencers walk down the roads capturing everything in sight on video and then posting it for the public to see. Often, they end up shooting passers-by on their videos. One such travel blogger recently landed a professional in trouble because her boss caught her lie when he spotted her in a travel vlog on Coorg. While lying is not the best thing to do, in a corporate culture that does not care about employees’ well-being, lying is often the only way people can manage to get leave. Vloggers should think twice before violating people’s privacy with their cameras.

Aditya Mukherjee,

Calcutta

Stripped plan

Sir — The proposed tiger safari in the Barwadih western forest range raises pressing concerns about the rights of forest-dwelling communities. While the Jharkhand government asserts that there will be no displacement, history suggests that such projects often marginalise Adivasi populations and restrict their access to traditional livelihoods. Establishing tourism infrastructure without formal consent from the gram sabha risks breaching legal provisions under the Forest Rights

Act. Development and conservation must not come

at the cost of those who have long safeguarded the forest.

Jang Bahadur Singh,

Jamshedpur

Sir — The Jharkhand government’s plan to establish a tiger safari presents a promising opportunity for wildlife education and ecotourism. By restricting the safari to rescued or conflict animals and locating it beyond the core and buffer zones of the Palamau Tiger Reserve, the State appears to be adhering to conservation principles while creating avenues for local employment. With proper oversight from the Central Zoo Authority and National Tiger Conservation Authority, such initiatives can raise awareness, reduce pressure on wild populations, and offer livelihood opportunities to local residents. Responsible implementation remains key.

Kirti Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Sir — It is troubling that the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 does not clearly define or regulate tiger safaris, leaving significant room for ambiguity. Although guidelines exist, the absence of firm legislative backing opens the door to potential misuse. The recent Supreme Court directive mandating that safaris be placed outside buffer and core zones of tiger reserves must be interpreted cautiously. Safeguarding natural habitats and ensuring adherence to environmental norms should take precedence over tourism-centric ventures. Until comprehensive legal frameworks are established, tiger safaris must be approached with extreme caution.

Sudhir G. Kangutkar,

Mumbai

Sir — The concept of tiger safaris, especially those involving zoo-bred or conflict animals in enclosed habitats, risks turning conservation into a spectacle. True wildlife experiences involve unpredictability and respect for natural behaviour — not guaranteed sightings in curated enclosures. Such ventures may create a false image of wilderness, diluting public understanding of genuine conservation. They also risk diverting funds and focus away from pressing challenges such as poaching, habitat loss, and human-wildlife conflict. Efforts should prioritise protecting existing ecosystems rather than commodifying wildlife under the banner of ecotourism.

Srinjaya Bhattacharya,

Calcutta

Taste of history

Sir — The historical journey of the mango, from the Himalayan foothills to gardens in Kabul and dining tables across Europe, underscores the fruit’s singular role in global agricultural and culinary history. Grafting techniques introduced by Portuguese Jesuits transformed mango cultivation, producing varieties that endure centuries later. The history of the mango is not merely agricultural; it is deeply political, strategic, and aesthetic. The gifting of mangoes, the naming of varieties after emperors, and the stories woven into them reflect how food shapes empire, diplomacy, and memory.

Alok Ganguly,

Nadia

Fiscal prudence

Sir — The Reserve Bank of India’s proposed tightening of gold loan regulations is a welcome step to ensure financial prudence. However, the finance ministry’s recommendation to exempt loans under two lakh rupees reflects a necessary concern for those in urgent need of accessible credit. For countless low-income families, gold loans remain the most viable means of addressing emergencies. Strict rules, if applied indiscriminately, could drive vulnerable borrowers towards unregulated lenders.

Ritam Ghosh,

Calcutta

Shallow reading

Sir — The recent findings of the Bose Institute regarding PM2.5 toxicity thresholds in Calcutta underscore a critical gap in India’s air quality policy. While existing standards are based on concentration alone, this study highlights that the health impact of pollutants escalates sharply beyond specific toxicity thresholds, particularly above 70 µg/m³. AQI must take this into account.

Prabin Kanti Roy,

Calcutta