Letters to the editor: Therapeutic laziness is a rising trend in 2025

Be lazy

Sir — Sloth is no longer a sin. A new sleep and self-care trend that is gaining attention in 2025 is called therapeutic laziness. It encourages people to turn their beds into wellness sanctuaries. The idea is simple: unapologetically prioritising sleep and doing absolutely nothing for extended periods to combat burnout and stress. Italians and Bengalis, though, have long known that vegetating in bed is the secret to a good life. Be it in the concept of dolce far niente or lyadh, these communities have divorced the concept of laziness from that of sin, teaching the world that not doing anything at all can be productive in its own way.

Prerona Singh,Calcutta

Unhealthy pay

Sir — The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, ‘Accelerate Action’, resonates strongly with the struggles of the Accredited Social Health Activists across India. These women have been essential in delivering healthcare services to rural communities, but they remain underpaid, overworked, and unrecognised. Despite being central to the success of India’s health schemes, they are classified as volunteers, denying them essential workers’ rights, such as minimum wage and retirement benefits. Their ongoing strike for fair remuneration and benefits is a crucial reminder of the systemic undervaluing of women’s labour. It is high time we recognise their efforts and demand justice for them.

R.S. Narula, Patiala

Sir — The plight of ASHA workers in India underscores the urgent need for meaningful action on gender equality. These women, responsible for essential healthcare services in rural India, are underpaid and overworked. Despite their contributions, they receive minimal financial support, often earning less than manual labourers. ASHAs have been at the frontline during crises like Covid-19 and their fight for fair wages, recognition, and benefits is crucial.

S.K. Choudhury, Bengaluru

Sir — ASHAs have been tirelessly advocating for fair wages and recognition for their vital work in healthcare. Despite being hailed as the backbone of rural healthcare, ASHAs have no labour rights, sick leave, or pensions. Their monthly income of Rs 2,000 is well below the minimum wage, and they have been subjected to overwork and unsafe conditions.

Indranil Sanyal, Calcutta

Sir — Women who work as ASHAs are the lifeblood of rural healthcare, yet they remain overlooked and underpaid. They face precarious working conditions with no formal recognition of their occupation and meagre pay. Their ongoing protests are not just about their livelihoods but about recognising women’s labour in healthcare systems.

Vartika Singh, Patna

Permanent loss

Sir — While the concept of resurrecting extinct species through cloning technology might sound exciting, the ethical ramifications cannot be overlooked (“Mammoth mistake”, Mar 9). The recent attempts to bring back the woolly mammoth, for instance, raise significant concerns regarding the welfare of both the animals being resurrected and the surrogate animals involved. These creatures could suffer from premature death, deformities, and isolation in captivity. Instead of focusing resources on de-extinction, we should prioritise protecting the species that still exist and combatting the underlying issues causing biodiversity loss.

Yashodhara Singh, Calcutta

Sir — Advancements in genetic technology may make de-extinction seem like an achievable goal but the challenges are vast. As evidenced by the tragic failure to clone the bucardo goat, cloning efforts often lead to physical deformities and early deaths for resurrected creatures. Even with woolly mammoths, the lack of intact DNA forces scientists to rely on gene-editing methods that may create a hybrid animal rather than a true mammoth. We must recognise the limits of technology and consider whether reviving these creatures is truly the best use of scientific resources. Instead, we should focus on sustainable conservation efforts for existing endangered species.

H.N. Ramakrishna, Bengaluru

A penny’s worth

Sir — The ongoing debate about whether the United States of America should continue minting pennies overlooks one important aspect: cultural significance. Pennies cost more to produce than they are worth, but they have also shaped how we think about money. The penny’s symbolic weight goes beyond the economic discussion — it ties us to history.

Romana Ahmed, Calcutta

Sir — The penny, while economically inefficient to produce, has far-reaching implications beyond its monetary value. In a world where currency is becoming increasingly abstract, it is a reminder that money is not just about exchange but also imagination and creativity. Perhaps the true value of the penny lies not in its purchasing power, but in its ability to serve as a canvas for culture, commerce, and nostalgia.

A.K. Sen, Nadia