Letters to the editor: Little has changed with taxation, documents from Roman empire show

Tax as old as time

Sir — It seems tax evasion is as old as civilisation itself. A recent paper analyses legal documents from the Roman empire that detail the prosecution of a tax evasion case on papyrus. The case of Gadalias and Saulos — the Roman tax evaders — highlights how taxation has always been a point of friction between citizens and the State. It is sobering to realise that even in distant Judaea in Rome, the bureaucracy operated with chilling efficiency. As we grapple with our own modern-day tax systems, it appears that little has changed — except, perhaps, the complexity of the paperwork.

Sutapa Sinha, Mumbai

Lose weight

Sir — The move by the Board of Control for Cricket in India to slim down those monstrous willows is a welcome step. From now on, batsmen will have to pass the bat through a gauge before taking guard. The move comes after several cases of batsmen using oversized bats came to light. For too long, edges have flown like missiles and mis-hits have landed in the stands, turning tailenders into Twenty20 titans. While bowlers still operate with balls barely evolved since the Victorian era, bats have morphed into rocket launchers. It is high time we gave bowlers a fighting chance — and batsmen a reality check. If nothing else, bat-gauges might finally help us tell the difference between a genuine six-hitter and someone who just sneezed one over the boundary.

Bishwanath Yadav, West Burdwan

Sir — The South African fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada, was absolutely right to raise concern about the way modern bats are designed. Bats with bulges worthy of gym sessions have turned subpar players into feted batsmen. Players who hit boundaries with seeming ease during the Indian Premier League actually have their bats to thank rather than their skills. Such players, when selected at the international level, will fail to perform.

Sukhendu Bhattacharjee, Hooghly

Sir — For years, bowlers have been cannon fodder in IPL while batsmen sauntered in wielding planks wide enough to double up as ironing boards. The new on-field bat-gauge is a fine idea. While big bats and soaring sixes no doubt entertain the spectators, true cricketing skill lies in strategy, precision, and the art of bowling.

Indranil Sanyal, Nadia

Prized heritage

Sir — The inclusion of the Bhagavad Gita and Bharata’s Natyashastra in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register is a welcome celebration of India’s timeless contributions to global thought. These are not just manuscripts but repositories of spiritual, philosophical, and artistic wisdom. While the Gita offers enduring guidance on ethical dilemmas and purpose, the Natyashastra maps the emotional and the aesthetic landscapes of performance. Their recognition affirms that these ancient texts do not merely belong to the past — they continue to shape the human quest for meaning, beauty, and inner harmony. This is a proud moment for India and a reminder to cherish our literary heritage.

Mihir Kanungo, Calcutta

Hollow event

Sir — While Blue Origin’s all-women crew made for a dazzling headline, calling it a leap for womankind feels lofty, especially when the price of this ‘empowerment’ came at $28 million a seat. Space may be the final frontier, but true empowerment lies in accessible opportunities, not exclusive, celebrity-driven joyrides. One cannot help but wonder if the mission did more for Jeff Bezos’s brand than for the cause of gender equality in STEM. True progress lies not in high-altitude photo- ops, but in making space — literal and metaphorical — for women from all backgrounds to explore, lead, and innovate.

Nilachal Roy, Siliguri