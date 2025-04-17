Letters to the editor: Ice cream is a less-than-ideal choice for hot Indian summers

Hot and cold

Sir — As summer returns to Calcutta, so do cravings for ice-cream. But this is a good time to remember that, contrary to popular opinion, ice-cream does not cool one down. Rather, it warms the body up, making it a less-than-ideal choice for hot Indian summers. Ice-creams, especially those with a high proportion of milk fat, trigger a process known as diet-induced thermogenesis in the body, raising its temperature. Certain food items, such as curd, cucumber and watermelon, do have a cooling effect on the body. But while these are all delicious options, nothing can replace one’s favourite ice-cream. As the temperature continues to hit record highs, Calcuttans will have a hard time letting go of their favourite summertime treat.

Shalini Das,

Calcutta

Lip service

Sir — It is heartening to see political parties recognising B.R. Ambedkar’s significant contributions to Indian society (“Muslim, Ambedkar ironies lost on Modi”, April 15). But the war of words over Ambedkar’s legacy on the occasion of his 135th birth anniversary was unfortunate. Although it came as no surprise in the highly-charged political atmosphere of present times. Some Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders equated Ambedkar with K.B. Hedgewar. They could not have paid a worse tribute to Ambedkar.

If the Narendra Modi government, which tries to usurp the legacy of Ambedkar, was committed to realising his dream of an equitable society, it would have readily agreed to a nationwide caste census, the removal of the 50% cap on reservations and the extension of the benefits of reservation to private educational institutions, among other constructive measures.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sir — The 135th birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar presented an opportunity for political parties to rise above their differences and reaffirm their allegiance to the Constitution. But they were busy indulging in one-upmanship. The prime minister, Narendra Modi, accused the Congress of betraying Ambedkar by turning scheduled castes and scheduled tribes into “second-class citizens” while in power. The Congress retaliated by saying that the Modi government was only paying lip service to Ambedkar’s legacy and doing nothing to fulfil his wishes. While parties vie to project themselves as the sole custodians of the Constitution, vote-bank politics continues to be their driving force.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Sir — The Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, targeted the Narendra Modi government for paying lip service to B.R. Ambedkar’s legacy and said that it is the ‘enemy’ of the architect of the Constitution. Addressing Modi’s criticism of the Congress’s treatment of Ambedkar, Kharge cited a letter by Ambedkar in which he had blamed S.A. Dange and V.D. Savarkar for his defeat in the elections of 1952. Kharge further stressed the need for a nationwide caste census as well as the implementation of reservations for SCs, STs and other backward classes in private educational institutions.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Sir — Narendra Modi bowing before B.R. Ambedkar’s statue with folded hands on the occasion of the latter’s 135th birth anniversary is ironical. Reports of Dalits dying while cleaning sewers without safety gear are frequent. Despite the Supreme Court having banned manual scavenging in metro cities, the practice continues unchecked, taking a toll on the lives of poor Dalits. Dalits continue to face violence and ostracisation across India. James Herbert, the British writer, had rightly warned, “Never underestimate the hypocrisy of politicians.”

Avinash Godboley,

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

Sir — Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated all over India on April 14 every year to pay respect to B.R. Ambedkar, one of the greatest leaders in Indian history. He fought tirelessly to abolish untouchability and secure equal rights for Dalits and other marginalised communities. As the chairman of the Drafting Committee, he played a pivotal role in ensuring that the Indian Constitution upheld the principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

Jubel D’Cruz,

Mumbai

Clarity needed

Sir — Mehul Choksi, a fugitive diamond trader accused of defrauding the Punjab National Bank, has been arrested in Belgium (“Runaway Choksi held in Belgium”, April 15). Choksi and his company, Gitanjali Group, were accused of fraudulently obtaining letters of undertaking and foreign letters of credit, leading to significant financial losses for the bank. He was arrested by Belgian authorities at the request of Indian investigation agencies.

Dimple Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Sir — The prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Alphonso Browne, claims that Mehul Choksi was awarded citizenship in Antigua in November 2017, two months before he left India. This decision was based on misleading information provided by Indian authorities regarding his good standing. The Indian government has since denied this claim. This situation needs immediate clarification.

R.S. Narula,

Patiala

Wrongful denial

Sir — India is a melting pot of different cultures and communities. It is sad that permission was denied in Delhi for a peaceful Palm Sunday procession.

Aaron D’Souza,

Mumbai

Sir — It is shameful that the Delhi Police, which is under the control of the Centre, refused to grant permission for the annual Way of the Cross procession on Palm Sunday citing “law and order and traffic concerns”.

S. Balakrishnan,

Jamshedpur