Letters to the editor: Cannes Film Festival may be ushering in conservatism with its dress code

Conservative code

Sir — International film festivals have been creating a buzz in recent years for their glamorous sartorial splendour and quirky red-carpet appearances. Interestingly, the organisers of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival had released a dress code for the red carpet this year which includes restrictions on naked dressing, voluminous dresses with long trails, even tote bags, on the pretext that these hinder the flow of guests. One must note that the Cannes Film Festival has historically championed freedom of expression even in the face of political repression. While the code to ensure 'decency' seems to be a step to deflect attention away from the glitz to the films showcased at the festival, one wonders whether it ends up impinging on personal liberties and ushering in conservatism.

Sukanya Dey,

Mumbai

Controversial pick

Sir — The Centre's appointment of the Congress member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor, as the leader of one of seven all-party delegations on Operation Sindoor has justifiably stirred up controversy, denting the unity that the political class had during the time of the recent India-Pakistan skirmishes ("Tharoor thrust on terror", May 18). Tharoor did get his party's consent before accepting the Centre's invitation. Further, the remark made by Jairam Ramesh, a veteran Congressman, that there is a world of difference between Tharoor “being in the Congress” and “being of the Congress” highlighted the widening rift between Tharoor and the Congress.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sir — The government's appointment of Shashi Tharoor as the leader of one of seven all-party delegations that will take India's 'zero-tolerance to terrorism' message across the world is a reflection of India's democratic standing. If the Congress is keen on projecting itself as a champion of democracy, it should welcome the Bharatiya Janata Party's gesture. However, Jairam Ramesh's statement on the issue indicated that the Congress is not ready to return the BJP's courtesy. If Tharoor feels comfortable in the Congress Party, he would not defect for the sake of being appointed a leader of a delegation.

Mihir Kanungo,

Calcutta

Sir — There is a talent vacuum in the BJP. This is evident from its decision to choose Shashi Tharoor as a leader of one of the all-party delegations on Operation Sindoor despite the Congress not recommending his name. The BJP seems keen on creating a rift between Tharoor and the Congress.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad

Sir — Miffed at the Centre for naming Shashi Tharoor and not including three of the four Parliamentarians it had recommended, the Congress slammed the Narendra Modi government for playing games on a sensitive issue and urged it not to politicise the delegations.

The day is not far when the Congress might have to take a call on Tharoor's continuation as a member. Till then, the Congress must swallow its pride and choose to support the Centre's gesture towards its star MP.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Sir — It is a prudent decision to send parliamentarians to various countries to articulate India’s stance against terrorism. However, burning questions remain. Will these briefings include admission of the security lapses, which led to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam? How was the government able to identify and demolish the homes of suspected terrorists in such a short span? Why is there still no information about the terrorists and the weapons they used? How did the terrorists reach Pahalgam on April 22 and then disappear after their murderous acts?

There is also an information vacuum about what happened when Indian missiles were launched. What is the purpose of sending teams that are clueless and not able to handle tough questions from the foreign media? The government should hold a special Parliament session and inform the nation of the nitty-gritty of the operation.

Hemachandra Basappa,

Bengaluru

Trusted path

Sir — Ramachandra Guha has observed that India has historically done better than Pakistan owing to its progressive ideas ("A wake-up call", May 17). India's secular and democratic credentials have helped it move ahead of Pakistan. India should adhere to the trusted paths instead of following Pakistan's template in its attempt to give Islamabad a fitting reply.

Sujit De,

Calcutta

Sir — While Ramachandra Guha rightly concluded that India has regressed in the past decade, it is surprising that he avoided giving his views on Operation Sindoor, citing his lack of expertise on "counter-terrorism". Guha argued that India's economic reforms in 1991 had pulled India so far away that anyone could scarcely speak of the 'India-Pakistan question' anymore. This is an exaggeration. India's economic development alone cannot dehyphenate India from Pakistan so long as Pakistan continues to fund terrorism on India's soil.

Sukhendu Bhattacharjee,

Hooghly

Envisioned peace

Sir — The values advocated by Rabindranath Tagore and Satyajit Ray, both born in May, are antithetical to the present reality of conflict, violence and hatred (“Past and present”, May 18). While Tagore was critical of imperialism and advocated for harmonious coexistence, Ray used his art to explore human issues. Their birthdays serve as a reminder of the importance of peace in a world grappling with division and conflict.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia

Sir — In this age of war and terror, it is imperative to celebrate the birth centenaries of the promoters of peace like Rabindranath Tagore and Satyajit Ray. Both pioneers were staunch supporters of peace and harped on the futility of war.

Fateh Najamuddin,

Lucknow