BJP's compulsion to embrace Ambedkar a result of setback in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Tactful embrace

The setback in the 2024 general elections has forced the Bharatiya Janata Party to embrace the Dalit icon, BR Ambedkar, like never before. The Opposition’s campaign accusing the BJP of plotting to change the Constitution was seen as a major reason behind the saffron party’s tally dipping sharply in the Lok Sabha. Its impact on the BJP’s strategising is visible. Ambedkar’s photographs now adorn the party’s offices. The compulsion to stress devotion towards Ambedkar has even led to the sidelining of the party’s own ideological icons. In the offices of top BJP leaders and ministers, party ideologues like Deendayal Upadhyaya and Syama Prasad Mookerjee have been removed from prominent positions on the wall to make space for Ambedkar. The idea behind the rearrangement of pictures on the wall is to ensure that Ambedkar is visible in the background when party leaders get photographed. The BJP has long been known as an upper-caste party but the leadership is now desperate to shed that image. The wariness over the Dalit issue could also influence the party’s decision-making in government formation in the Delhi assembly. Dalits form a strong vote bank in Delhi and the party wants to bring them under the wider Hindutva umbrella.

ADVERTISEMENT

Father's shadow

Neither friends nor foes of the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief, Lalu Prasad, can deny that he is a rare, charismatic leader, who oozes rustic charm that attracts all and sundry. His younger son, the de facto party boss and leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha, Tejashwi Yadav, is trying to follow in his footsteps to carve out a place for himself in the hearts of the people. These days, while travelling across Bihar, Yadav suddenly stops and steps down from his vehicle to meet farmers. Just recently, his cavalcade screeched to a halt along a mustard field in Bhojpur district. He chatted with the cultivators and shared some sweets that he had been carrying. He also assured them of better prices for their farm products and of reviving the mandi system if he became the chief minister.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav arrives to attend the INDIA bloc leaders’ meeting, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. PTI

In another incident, Yadav stopped near a field in Saran district and purchased a sack full of cauliflowers. He gave a generous amount of money to the people present there and told them that he would serve dishes made with the vegetable to his father. Senior RJD leaders pointed out that such small gestures by Yadav would go a long way in creating a bond with villagers and energising them.

Dubious sources

The Janata Dal (United), led by the Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar, recently questioned the Jan Suraaj party leader, Prashant Kishor, about the source of the party’s funding. Claiming that the JSP was receiving funds from dubious sources, the JD(U) demanded explanations as to why an NGO was receiving money and routing it to Kishor’s party. It also sought to know the motive behind companies registered in southern states donating crores of rupees with Bihar on their minds. A couple of days later, Kishor reacted by saying that he was getting the funds on account of his intellect. He added that those blessed by the goddess of learning, Saraswati, are bound to receive the blessings of the goddess of wealth, Lakshmi.

As Kishor’s explanations did not cut ice with other political parties, who continued to attack him for alleged fraud, the poll consultant-turned-politician thought it wise to make a pilgrimage to the Tirumala temple at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. It is considered one of the richest temples in the country. Kishor also met the actor-turned-leader of the Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, Vijay. Senior politicians across party lines pointed out that the JSP leader was gearing up to earn more business for his company, which provides election consultancy services. It seems that Kishor will have more explaining to do on account of his mounting wealth.