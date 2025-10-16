A bit far & too close

In a political climate where the government and its leaders rush to claim credit for every perceived accomplishment, there is one achievement that the Narendra Modi administration should pat itself on the back for: recalibrating its approach to Donald Trump.

At a cringe-inducing ceremony in Egypt, the president of the United States of America played master of ceremonies and master of the world, highlighting his credentials as global peacemaker in the backdrop of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. Even as Hamas and its allies released Israeli hostages and Israel released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, a number of world leaders stood behind Trump on a stage, nodding like obedient students as Trump, the headmaster, referred to them one by one. Some, like the Pakistani prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, flattered Trump so much that even the US president appeared embarrassed. Others — like the FIFA chief, Gianni Infantino — stood there for no apparent purpose, except that they had been summoned by Trump. Missing from that parade was Prime Minister Modi, who had dispatched a junior foreign minister despite a last-minute invitation from the US for the Indian prime minister to attend. Whoever in the Indian strategic establishment had advised against Modi’s visit deserves plaudits for saving India from the humiliation that was on display in Egypt.

That decision was also in keeping with a broader rebalancing from New Delhi since the US president unleashed 50% tariffs on India, mocked the Indian economy, and complicated ties by ignoring Modi’s concerns about Trump’s claims of brokering peace with Pakistan.

Modi appears to have learnt his lessons. During Trump’s first term and the start of the second one this year, the Indian prime minister had tried to play up his personal friendship with the US president. The two attended two rallies jointly, one in Houston and the other in Ahmedabad, and, in a controversial moment, had even endorsed Trump’s candidature for the 2020 election although New Delhi insists that interpretations of Modi’s comments were inaccurate. None of that stopped Trump from turning on India. His team and allies are packed with individuals who have made racist comments about India and Indians.

So India has pivoted — smartly, so far. India still wants good relations with the US, even with Trump. And nothing matters more to Trump than his ego. So Modi has continued to praise Trump on social media and other platforms while maintaining enough distance, including from the Egypt meet, to not get burnt from the US president’s frequent flip-flops.

Unfortunately, India runs the risk of ignoring similar lessons pertaining to the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Yes, a tenuous ceasefire is in place in Gaza, and people in both Israel and the bombed-out Palestinian territory are celebrating for now. But Netanyahu has not abandoned his stated goals of annexing the West Bank, blocking the creation of a Palestinian state, and retaining control over Gaza’s borders.

Crucially, the Inter­national Court of Justice is still pursuing the case of alleged genocide by his government in Gaza. And the ICJ’s arrest warrant against the Israeli premier, for his role in the atrocities in Gaza, stands.

It is possible that Netanyahu, a deft political manoeuvrer, would be able to prolong his career as Israel’s leader with the ceasefire in place. But the boos that rang out at Israel’s celebratory rallies over the weekend whenever his name was mentioned are a reminder of just how deeply unpopular he is among many sections of his own country. Instead of gently distancing himself from Netanyahu, Modi continues to publicly salute the Israeli prime minister and his leadership. That needs course correction too, just as India has done with Trump.

India’s relationship with Israel must remain impervious to the fate of Netanyahu in his country. India must not end up on the wrong side of history when Netanyahu’s legacy is finally written.

Charu Sudan Kasturi is a journalist who specialises in foreign policy and international relations