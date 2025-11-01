MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 01 November 2025

Zubeen Garg’s last act breaks records and hearts: 'Roi Roi Binale' opens to sold-out halls

A local MLA booked a full show for elderly widows, while a businessman bought tickets for more than 100 employees

Umanand Jaiswal Published 01.11.25, 06:47 AM
Fans watch Zubeen Garg’s final film inside a movie theatre in Guwahati, Assam, on Friday. 

Fans watch Zubeen Garg’s final film inside a movie theatre in Guwahati, Assam, on Friday.  PTI

Roi Roi Binale — Zubeen Garg’s last film — opened to packed halls, tears and tributes on Friday, strengthening the ongoing campaign seeking justice for the popular singer-composer who died in Singapore on September 19.

The film’s release has set multiple firsts in Assamese cinema. It became the first Assamese film to be screened at 4.25am, the first to log over 800 shows across India in a single day and the first to be sold out for an entire week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crowds poured into theatres from dawn and many left in tears. “It was Zubeen Da’s labour of love, but it was hard to watch without sadness. We hope he gets justice,” said Lipika Das, 20, after a show at Anuradha Cinema.

Politicians, fans and business houses joined in the tribute. A local MLA booked a full show for elderly widows, while a businessman bought tickets for more than 100 employees. Viewers described the screenings as an emotional farewell.

Anurag Baruah, who watched the film at City Centre, said: “We’ll never get another Zubeen Garg film. He’s been with us since our school days.”

Scriptwriter Rahul Gautam called the response “a celebration of the bond between Zubeen and the people of Assam,” while director Rajesh Bhuyan said the 19-year-old dream project was “no longer ours — it’s the people’s film.” Zubeen plays a blind man in the 147-minute romantic musical.

Fans sang Mayabini outside theatres in Dhemaji and Guwahati, held tributes before shows and even washed Zubeen’s poster with milk. In the capital, viewers were handed saplings after the screening.

Film-maker Utpal Borpujari wrote on Facebook: “Roi Roi Binale has released to unprecedented emotional and record-making response... but we still need closure on what happened on that fateful day.”

The film’s release has revived demands for justice after Zubeen’s bandmate alleged he was poisoned in Singapore, leading to the arrest of seven people close to him. All remain in judicial custody.

RELATED TOPICS

Roi Roi Binale Assam
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Nixed or Phoenix?: Nitish's core base closes ranks as sympathy grows for ‘sidelined’ leader

Widely read as a signal that Nitish Kumar’s two-decade-long reign might be drawing to a close, Amit Shah’s remark seems to have inadvertently bolstered the JDU leader’s political standing
Nitish Kumar with the BJP’s Samrat Chaudhary (extreme left), JDU’s Sanjay Jha and LJP’s Chirag Paswan during the release of the NDA’s manifesto in Patna on Friday.
Quote left Quote right

For the first time in history, a coalition’s manifesto was released in just 26 seconds

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT