Zubeen Garg’s last act breaks records and hearts: 'Roi Roi Binale' opens to sold-out halls

Roi Roi Binale — Zubeen Garg’s last film — opened to packed halls, tears and tributes on Friday, strengthening the ongoing campaign seeking justice for the popular singer-composer who died in Singapore on September 19.

The film’s release has set multiple firsts in Assamese cinema. It became the first Assamese film to be screened at 4.25am, the first to log over 800 shows across India in a single day and the first to be sold out for an entire week.

Crowds poured into theatres from dawn and many left in tears. “It was Zubeen Da’s labour of love, but it was hard to watch without sadness. We hope he gets justice,” said Lipika Das, 20, after a show at Anuradha Cinema.

Politicians, fans and business houses joined in the tribute. A local MLA booked a full show for elderly widows, while a businessman bought tickets for more than 100 employees. Viewers described the screenings as an emotional farewell.

Anurag Baruah, who watched the film at City Centre, said: “We’ll never get another Zubeen Garg film. He’s been with us since our school days.”

Scriptwriter Rahul Gautam called the response “a celebration of the bond between Zubeen and the people of Assam,” while director Rajesh Bhuyan said the 19-year-old dream project was “no longer ours — it’s the people’s film.” Zubeen plays a blind man in the 147-minute romantic musical.

Fans sang Mayabini outside theatres in Dhemaji and Guwahati, held tributes before shows and even washed Zubeen’s poster with milk. In the capital, viewers were handed saplings after the screening.

Film-maker Utpal Borpujari wrote on Facebook: “Roi Roi Binale has released to unprecedented emotional and record-making response... but we still need closure on what happened on that fateful day.”

The film’s release has revived demands for justice after Zubeen’s bandmate alleged he was poisoned in Singapore, leading to the arrest of seven people close to him. All remain in judicial custody.