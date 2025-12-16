BJP holds Manipur MLAs meet in Delhi as party stresses peace and development focus

A meeting of BJP legislators from strife-hit Manipur, convened by the party’s central leadership in New Delhi on Sunday evening, focused on peace and development, a move that Manipur Congress president K. Meghachandra Singh described as a “crash course” aimed at justifying administrative failures.

Altogether 34 of the 37 BJP MLAs attended the nearly two-hour meeting, which began around 5.30pm. Party sources said the legislators were exhorted to work towards restoring peace in the state and enabling free movement between the hill and valley regions, which has remained severely restricted since the ethnic conflict erupted.

In a post on Sunday night, the BJP said: “BJP Manipur Legislature Party meeting was held today at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi, in the presence of BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) Shri @BLSanthosh ji and Northeast Coordinator Shri @sambitswaraj ji. The discussion centred on the peace and progress of Manipur.”

Sources said central leaders first held separate interactions with Meitei and Kuki-Zo MLAs before bringing them together for a joint discussion. Of the seven Kuki-Zo BJP legislators, only four attended the meeting, while the remaining three were absent due to health issues and family emergencies.

BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, speaking to reporters in Imphal after returning from Delhi, described the meeting as a “positive start” towards restoring peace. He said the interaction brought together legislators from both sides of the divide and focused on peace, development and reconciliation. Singh added that collective efforts would be required to ensure lasting peace but expressed optimism about the process.

Speculation was rife that the meeting may have discussed the restoration of an elected government in the state. However, a BJP insider said the central leadership “is only working” on establishing peace first before considering political decisions.

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Meghachandra Singh took a swipe at the BJP, posting on X: “Instead of restoring law and order in Manipur, the BJP has reduced its MLAs to students, attending crash courses in Delhi on how to justify administrative failures back home.”

More than 260 people have been killed and over 60,000 displaced since violence between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zos broke out on May 3, 2023. With deep mistrust and security concerns, neither community can safely enter the other’s areas.

President’s rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, but normalcy remains elusive. Movement between the Meitei-majority valley and Kuki-Zo-dominated hill districts continues to be restricted. The Kuki-Zos remain firm on their demand for a separate administration, a proposal strongly opposed by Meitei groups. Meanwhile, thousands of displaced people continue to live in relief camps, demanding an early return home, which authorities say is not possible until adequate security is ensured.