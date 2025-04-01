Zomi council slams Manipur government for bias in handling missing persons cases

The Zomi Council, representing the Zomi tribes who share the same Zo ethnicity as the Kukis, has urged the Manipur government to adopt a uniform approach in handling missing persons cases.

The Council’s demand comes after the state government announced a reward of ₹10 lakh “to any informant” providing “credible information” resulting in the “safe return” of 20-year-old Luwangthem Mukesh, who went missing on March 16. He hailed from Meitei-majority Imphal West district and was reportedly seen in areas bordering Bishnupur, Churachandpur and Noney district.

The state home department reported that the Manipur police, the Assam Rifles, and other security forces have “conducted joint operations for search and rescue of the missing person (Mukesh) in the vicinity of suspected areas in the districts of Bishnupur, Churachandpur and Noney and other parts of the state, utilising advanced technical data analysis and intelligence gathering.”

Reacting to the state government’s efforts, the Zomi Council alleged a “biased response” to missing

persons cases.

The council stated: “The state government’s glaring partiality in addressing missing persons cases is starkingly alarming. Swift and decisive follow up even huge cash reward was offered in the case of a missing person namely Luwangthem Mukesh, yet analogous disappearances from the Zomi community, including the abduction of Muangpu Langel of Vengnuam Jiribam by Arambai Tenggol on June 6, 2024, have been ignored with callous indifference.”

“Despite relentless appeals, no substantive measures have been initiated, leaving the cases of over 11 untraced marginalised individuals denied even nominal attention,” the council’s statement claimed while referring to the government’s reward “for credible information leading to the recovery of a missing person in Imphal valley”.

Meiteis are in majority in Imphal valley while Kuki-Zos and the Naga tribes reside mostly in the hill districts.

The council added: “The same yardstick must be applied equitably in all cases, ensuring justice for the Zomis in particular and tribal communities of the state at large. Such egregious disparity underscores systemic discrimination and requires immediate rectification.”

The council warned that complacency is not an option and that they would pursue every democratic recourse to ensure fundamental rights to equality.